Carter County School employees busy during the summer

The Carter County School Board was briefed on the work during a workshop session Thursday afternoon.

There was more work to do this summer than normal because the school system had $2.1 million from the local option sales tax, fund balance and other sources to spend on capital projects.

That money meant an ambitious list of projects to accomplish in the short 10-week window when students were not in the school buildings and there is no objection to the sounds of hammering and power equipment in the halls and classrooms.

On Friday, Maintenance Supervisor Philip Nave discussed most of the summer projects in a short interview with the Press.

• The projects included renovations and upgrades to bathrooms throughout the school systems, including two sets of bathrooms at Happy Valley High School and Hampton High School, and one set of bathrooms at Hunter.

• There were also several roof projects, including a new roof over the computer lab at Happy Valley Middle School and a new roof over the gymnasium at Cloudland High School.

• Several very old modular classrooms were replaced by newer used models purchased from the Unicoi County School System. The old modulars were single-classroom models and the newer units are double-classroom designs.

• A new preschool playground was erected at Little Milligan.

• Improvements to the cafeterias have been made at Hunter, Keenburg, Central and Happy Valley High School.

• An improved heating and air-conditioning unit was placed in the computer lab at Happy Valley Middle School.

• A new paint booth was built for the auto body class at Unaka High School.

• Work is still going on to complete a handicap ramp to the athletic fields at Unaka. The Ranger football team's first home game is not until Sept. 1, so there is still time for that project.

Summer is also a busy time for the transportation department, because all of the school buses and other school department vehicles can be brought to the school bus garage for maintenance and repairs.

Transportation Supervisor Wayne Sams and his crew completed inspections and maintenance on the 58 buses used on the daily school routes. Work was also done to correct faults found in inspections, including brake repairs and exhaust systems.

Sams said drivers were also brought in for various reasons, including information on changes in bus routes.

Director of Schools Kevin Ward said less-routine work was also accomplished.

"Wayne was a body repair man before he came to us and we have one other mechanic who is also experienced in body repairs," he said.

Ward said that experience paid off in cutting out sections of buses that showed rust and welding in new steel panels.

Safety was also improved with the installations of video cameras over the driver’s compartment. Those cameras were purchased with the more than $10,000 the county earned from advertising panels placed on buses.

The School Board got some good news that the eight Carter Cares after-school programs have received the grants needed to operate next year. With more cuts anticipated in the future, the board may have to begin charging a daily fee for students participating in the program.

The fee would be about $1.75 for the first child in a family. Each additional brother or sister would be charged at $1.50 per day.