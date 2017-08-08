Local teacher completes cross-country ride to benefit high school cycling team

Whether it was a stranger’s friendly wave or a call home to friends and family, the little things really made a difference.

And in this case, the little things motivated Naseri enough to conquer extreme exhaustion and complete his mission of traversing from Yorktown, Virginia, to Astoria, Oregon, in just 55 days.

“It’s a humbling experience because I had so many people helping me and keeping me accountable,” Naseri, a biology teacher at Chuckey-Doak High School, said on Tuesday.

“(Just) staying positive — never giving up and never losing hope — is something that really helped me get through (the trip). There were some days I didn’t think I was going to make it, and later on, I would get a favorable wind or somebody would stop and give me a soda. It’s those small things that kept me going and kept my hope up just to get to the next place.”

In addition to the physical toll, just thinking of the monumental journey ahead of him was, at times, overwhelming, Naseri, 27, admitted.

“You need to break things down into smaller chunks. A hundred miles is a long way, but 10 miles isn’t so bad. If you can keep telling yourself, ‘10 more miles,’ then it definitely helps out,” Naseri said. “I’m pretty sure a pizza cutter was invented because eating a pizza whole is hard to do.”

Naseri is currently working to mail “Thank You” cards to 20 people and organizations who generously provided him shelter during his journey.

During the entire trip, Naseri said he stayed in a hotel one time, with another cyclist he met, and slept in his tent the remainder of the nights.

The only mechanical failure Naseri experienced over the 4,228 miles was a flat tire. And he said that over the entire trip, it only rained on him once while he was cycling.

Despite overcoming numerous personal trials and tribulations, the trip’s sole purpose wasn’t self-discovery or adventure. Naseri committed to cycling across America in order to rally support and donations around launching a regional high school mountain biking team.

By the time Naseri’s front tire touched the Pacific Ocean on July 20, he had raised more than $4,000 in donations, with more than half of it coming from individual donors.

Those funds will go towards buying bicycles, licensing fees, jerseys, bike racks and other equipment needed to establish a regional National Interscholastic Cycling Association cycling team, something Dwayne Letterman is also working to establish at Science Hill.

Trek Store in Johnson City, the Tri-Cities chapter of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, Overmountain Outdoors and RunCorps were all sponsors of Naseri’s journey, including his venture to launch a high school mountain bike team.

Naseri’s fundraising goal currently stands at $6,844, and donations are still being accepted.

On Thursday, Naseri will share his experiences traveling America beginning at 7 p.m. during the SORBA “Pint Night” at Yee-Haw Brewing Company.

In addition to door prizes and live music, one dollar of each beer sold will go toward building local trails, Naseri said.

Any student interested in joining Naseri’s team can learn more during the team’s first meeting on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at The Willow Tree Coffeehouse.

Donations can be made by visiting www.fundly.com/rideforkids2017.

