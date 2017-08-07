Welcome back, Washington County students! New principal, assistant principal welcome Grandview students back to school

Grandview Elementary School students filed into the foyer to head to their new classes. Some students paused to compare schedules with their friends to see who had the same classes together, and two girls hugged as they realized they had the same class together. Teachers stood by the curb to welcome students as they arrived for the first day, some smiling and excited and others still rubbing sleep from their eyes.

Rachel Price, known to Jonesborough Elementary School’s students as assistant principal for the past two years, buzzed around the foyer greeting every student she could and speaking with parents of new students and those on their first day of Kindergarten.

“My biggest challenge right now is learning over 600 students’ names,” Price said. “That’s a personal goal of mine to get that down within the first month or so of school so I can greet the students and know them as they’re walking down the hallways.”

By 8:15, most students were in their new classes as their new principal picked up the intercom for the pledge, moment of silence and a list of announcements.

While students were wrapped up in the flurry of their first day back, faculty and staff have been preparing for their return for the past few weeks. About 450 students and their families attended Grandview Elementary School’s open house, more than half the student population. Price said the positive energy was palpable from the students, and the school’s teachers worked over the past week or so to get their classrooms ready and exciting for their new students.

“Everybody’s really excited, and I just want to continue that excitement into the new school year,” she said.

Twins Ava and Max Sanders spent a few minutes chatting with their friend Gracie Burke before heading to their class for their first day of first grade. The trio had a lot of fun over the summer, going swimming and having a sleepover, but said that they were looking forward to seeing some of the rest of their friends and meeting their new principal.

“It’s going to be awesome!” Max said.

