Carter Education Committee sees start of new school year

At 8 a.m., all the teachers in the system held the first in-service meeting of the year in the sanctuary of First Free Will Baptist Church. At the end of the day, the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission discussed the challenges and opportunities the county schools are facing.

Director of Schools Kevin Ward was at both meetings, giving inspiration to the teachers in the morning and providing his thoughts on the future of local education to the commissioners in the evening.

“This is where the rubber meets the road,” Ward told the teachers. “You are the professionals.” He asked the experienced teachers to help get the new teachers oriented.

Ward provided the commissioners with a report on how the in-service went, especially on the talk given by Lottie Ryans, director of workforce and literacy initiatives for the First Tennessee Development District.

He said two of Ryans’ objectives are to implement the work-ready community program and the work ethic diploma. This will be the first year the school system will be awarding the work ethic diploma, which was designed for the region by FTDD.

The diploma provides certification for employers that the graduate has several skills and traits that are highly prized by employers, such as promptness and being drug-free. Ward said the big advantage for students is that the diploma guarantees an interview for the graduate with one of the supporting employers in the program.

Ward said Ryans emphasized how important that guarantee is by providing a statistic about Mountain States Health Alliance. Ryans said the local hospital association received 85,000 job applications last year. Getting a guaranteed interview was extremely important with statistics like that, Ward told the committee.

The committee also heard from Chris Little of the IDEAS Group. Little emphasized that it was important “to think outside the box” in developing skills needed for business. Some of his suggestions were to provide a driver’s class that could lead to a commercial driver’s license and concentrate on specialized skills leading to jobs that are in high demand, such as practical nursing and the construction industry.

Committee member Mike Hill expressed his concern that after-school programs may be affected by the cutback in grants.

Ward said the problem with the cutbacks is because “excess lottery funds are shrinking.”

Hill said the Carter Cares afterschool program have relied solely on grant funding and that “we need to put some emphasis on funding and finding enough staff.”

Ward said he did not anticipate any of the afterschool programs would be cut this academic year, but there may be a need to institute some fee-based funding to help bridge the gap.

Commissioner Larry “Doc” Miller expressed his outrage that the state would cut back on programs for children while providing raises for some senior executives.