Back-2-School Bash ensures boys and girls have needed school supplies

Not only were there plenty of backpacks, there was a wide variety of bright colors to meet the needs of the most discriminating young student. Requests for purple and lime green were quickly filled.

There were plenty of other activities to enjoy, including a line of big bright inflatable rides on the football field. An obstacle course was on the track. The Elizabethton Police Department and Fire Department provided demonstrations for the boys and girls. For mom and dad, there were booths with health and education resources and back-to-school information direct from principals and teachers.

The event was planned by the Elizabethton City School System in partnership with East River Park Christian Church, the Carter County Health Department and the city police department.

The top sponsors included: the Johnson City Press, Sycamore Shoals Hospital, Academy Sports, East River Park Christian Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Southside Christian Church and Immanuel Baptist Church.