Roundup: First days of school

Tens of thousands of students and parents are getting ready for the first day of school, with Johnson City students returning today and other area systems back in session by Aug.14.

Johnson City Schools

Johnson City Schools are gearing up for a busy school year as enrollment increases. Debra Bentley, the system’s director of instruction and communication, said she’s particularly excited about this school year.

“We are anticipating close to 8,000 students in pre-K through high school. We’ll also be enrolling some new students in the next few days,” she said.

Students in eleven schools will officially begin classes Wednesday, Aug. 2, which is the first half-day of school. Thursday will be the first full day of school for schools in the city district.

For more information about Johnson City Schools’ 2017-18 academic year including registration and enrollment details, visit their website at www.jcschools.org.

Washington County Schools

Next week, more than 9,000 students at 16 schools in the Washington County School System will begin their school year on Monday, Aug. 7.

For more information about Washington County Schools’ school year, visit their website at www.wcde.org, where you can also find more information about events for students and parents throughout the 2017-18 school year.

Elizabethon City Schools

Students in the Elizabethton district will usher in the school year with a Back-to-School-Bash Saturday, Aug. 5. at the Citizens Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here, students from the six schools in the district can enjoy fun activities and get their hands on new school supplies before beginning their first half-day of school on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The first full day for students will be Monday, Aug. 14.

For more information on the district’s 2017-18 school year visit their website at www.ecschools.net.

Carter County Schools

Students from the 14 schools in the Carter County district will begin their first day of school Monday, Aug. 14, with kindergarten phase-in beginning Aug 15. Enrollment into the Carter County preschool programs will continue until Aug. 15 at Unaka Elementary, Valley Forge Elementary and Little Milligan Elementary.

To enroll an income-eligible student into their preschool program, call 423-543-7251 or 423-483-1085. For more information on the district’s 2017-18 school year, visit their website at www.carterk12.net.

Unicoi County Schools

Students from eight schools across the county will begin their first day of school Monday, Aug. 14, with their first full day of school starting the following day.

Unicoi County Schools will also hold open house events: Unicoi County High School and Unicoi County Middle School will hold events Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. All elementary schools will be holding their open house events Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information on their 2017-18 school year and other events, visit the district’s website at www.unicoischools.com.

Johnson County Schools

Students from the seven schools in the Johnson County Schools district will have their first day of school and registration Friday, Aug. 4.

Registration for children ages 3-4 before Aug. 15 will also continue at the Johnson County Schools Central Office, right behind the Johnson County Public Library in Mountain City. For more information on this program and eligibility, call 423-727-2640.

For more information on the district, visit their website at www.jocoed.net.

Sullivan County Schools

Nearly 10,000 students from the 23 schools across the Sullivan County District will have their first day of school Monday, Aug. 7.

For children 4 or older, registration for preschool programs will continue until Aug. 15.

For more information on each individual school’s open house events for the 2017-18 school year, visit their website at www.sullivank12.net, where you can also find additional information about registration.