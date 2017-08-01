ETSU Board of Trustees enters executive session to discuss Champouillion's termination

Members of the Executive Committee of ETSU’s Board of Trustees went into an executive session to discuss David Champouillion’s appeal.

According to the agenda documents for the called Tuesday meeting, executive committee members received packets including the university’s tenure policy, appeals to the board policy and several documents relating to David Champouillion’s appeal request and subsequent responses to it.

The executive committee did not make a decision on the appeal during the executive session, from which reporters were excluded. Members of the committee told reporters that a follow-up meeting would be scheduled concerning the appeal.

The committee will recommend an action to the Board of Trustees whether to grant a petition to appeal or not. According to the documents, “the decision of the Board shall be final and binding for all purposes.”

After a months-long investigation, ETSU fired the tenured music professor in May after allegations that he created a hostile work environment for his coworkers. Champouillion appealed the decision in June.

The committee also heard from ETSU President Brian Noland, who reported that the football stadium, new fine arts building and Culp Center renovations remain on schedule, and that the stadium is looking to be finished by the start of football season.

