Washingon County Schools added 12 instructional coaches for the system this year. What does that mean?

Instructional coaches, also known as data, curriculum and instruction coordinators wear a lot of hats in their roles, but their primary goal is to help teachers become more effective by helping them implement new methods or strategies which, in turn, help boost their students’ achievement. The coaches also will review data and help teachers translate what that means for their classroom and add a fresh pair of eyes to help solve problems in the classroom.

“We won’t be assessing our teachers, we’ll be in the classroom helping them, providing professional development and following through with that and checking back in and making sure they’re implementing those things in the classroom,” Brandi Menge, the new coach for Ridgeview School, said.

Before this year, the district stretched four or five instructional coaches across all 12 K-8 schools. Some full-time teachers, like Menge, took up extra roles as DCI coordinators, but Menge said it was difficult to reach goals as a DCI coordinator while also maintaining her own classroom.

Teachers would also have to call in an instructional coach if they needed one instead of having a schoolwide coach on hand. Coaches can also help mentor new teachers as they get acclimated to the practice while providing support and instruction for any teacher that needs it.

“It’s someone I can collaborate with and not feel judged,” said Stephanie Gouge, an eighth grade English language arts teacher at Lamar School. “It can be hard to go to your principal and say, ‘I’m not doing a good job at this,’ because then you’re admitting that you’re not doing as good of a job as you could be. It’s nice to have a peer you can go to as a mentor to help with that.”

Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton pushed for more positions to be added to the coming budget, only to have them slashed to meet the budget set by the Washington County Commission. By the time the ink was dry on the 2017-18 budget, seven instructional coaches were penned to serve the district through the general budget. The Differentiated Pay Plan Committee combed through and found ways to fill the positions through differential pay and Title II federal funds, securing one instructional coach at each school.

Jill Leonard, who will be the instructional coach at South Central School, said having instructional coaches is exceptionally helpful for first-year teachers who are just getting the hang of switching from being in a classroom to leading one.

“Research shows within the first three to five years, teachers leave the practice if they don’t have the support they need,” she said. “They just need that guidance and support to help them know the ins and outs of the school and be familiar with the things they don’t know.”

Menge said the instructional coaches are pushing forward with a goal to get 80 percent of students on grade level. That’s where the other part of their job comes in — interpreting data for teachers to see how close they are to meeting those goals.

While coaches have moved from aiding students to aiding teachers, the goal is still to boost student success as much as possible.

“It’s going to continue to be student centered, everything we’re going to do is going to trickle down to be about the students,” Menge said. “While it will be a change, I think the focus remains the same and that’s what’s important.”

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.