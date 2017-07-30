Meet Your Neighbor: Patrick Cronin reviews his 'last act'

Patrick Cronin, a professor in the Communications and Performance Department at East Tennessee State University, is a renowned figure on campus for his off-the-wall teaching methods but also for his success as an actor. His experience dates back to his appearances and roles in over 200 TV shows, films and stage productions.

“That was the end of my life. I couldn’t do anything else,” Cronin said. He described theater as a passion, one that speaks to people in a deep and personal way that forces people to continue that path no matter the circumstances.

Cronin’s career began as a kid in Philadelphia, where he was a singer of Irish songs on a radio show in 1944 and then again when it aired on TV in 1948. As a teen, he performed on the “Paul Lightman TV Teen Club” as a contestant and came in third.

He was the first of his family to graduate high school and then became the first to attend and graduate college.

With two degrees, one in French and one in theater, Cronin taught at his alma mater, Temple University, from 1965-1970, but he didn’t love it, not then. Acting was his passion, so theater became his primary focus in the ’70s before moving to TV. Thanks to Sherwood Schwartz, creator of “The Brady Bunch” and “Gilligan’s Island,” Cronin was invited to Los Angeles in 1976, where he began his journey in Hollywood.

“One of the ways that you become successful is that someone has to care about you for no reason,” Cronin said. “You always acknowledge the people who helped you if you’re wise.” Despite the diva personality many people associate with celebrities, Cronin said, “One of the things I tell my students is that being nice is important. ... If they don’t like you, you’re not going to work.”

For movies, his credits include roles in “The Wind” and “Three the Hard Way.” Cronin also had recurring roles on TV shows such as “Seinfeld,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Home Improvement,” “All in the Family,” “Hill Street Blues,” “Alice” and “LA Law”. Other featured roles were in “Splash,” “Rocky V,” “Dr. Giggles” “Sibling Rivalry,” “Full House” and “Family Matters.”

“I fell in love with LA. ... The rest is sort of history.”

In spring 1999, Cronin was invited by a friend to teach at ETSU. Cronin heard about the Basler Chair of Excellence and applied for the position. He said through good fortune, he was accepted and moved to Johnson City. He began to teach theater at ETSU and in honor of the Chair, gave four public lectures, which Cronin said were very successful.

Since Cronin’s teaching career began, there have only been stories and myths about his class. Some would claim horror stories, but others have told them with affection. Cronin’s style of teaching reflects what he has experienced, and he said of the Hollywood casting board, “They’re brutal, and they don’t care.”

“I believe that students should know where a professor is coming from,” Cronin said.

His brutal honesty affects many of his students, and he said he’s gotten criticism for his methods. He explained the mentality of some of his students. “I don’t mind optimism, but I mind a lack of reality,” Cronin said. “There’s a certain mindset for success.”

He looks for a certain fire in his students, a burning passion, and with that, he knows his students have a chance to make it big. Cronin can name many of his past students and where they are now, and many of them have gone so far as Broadway in New York.

“I now have students that I have helped train in the past few years, and they’re doing really well,” Cronin said “We care a lot about our kids. ... We’ve had some great work with some wonderful people.”

Now 18 years later, Cronin didn’t expect to make Johnson City his home. He intended to move back to LA, but Cronin loves the area and ETSU.

“I’m very proud to say that ETSU has given me a home.”

Cronin teaches theater classes of all levels at ETSU. Not only acting, but Cronin teaches directing techniques too. He has directed various plays, including “You Can’t Take It With You,” “Our Town,” “The Crucible,” “Forever Plaid” and “Beautiful Bodies.”

Cronin’s not officially retired from the stage. In spring 2013, he starred as Willy Loman in the popular American play “Death of a Salesman” at The Everyman Palace Theatre in Cork City, Ireland. Cronin is now a dual-member of the Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of TV and Radio Artists and Actors Equity.

At 76 years old, which Cronin refers to as his trombone birthday from “The Music Man,” he calls this stage in his life as his “last act.” Cronin is still just as enthusiastic about acting and has found a passion for teaching too. This summer, he’s taking a group of five students to LA to meet a few important figures in his contacts, go to some plays and attend a few workshops that educate students on what it takes to live in LA.

“It’s been a good run,” Cronin said. “It’s a good time to be alive.”