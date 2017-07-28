Tennessee First Lady Crissy Haslam visits Johnson City to encourage kids to read

Tennessee First Lady Crissy Haslam and the Johnson City Police Department visited Johnson City’s Boys & Girls Club to teach the children about public service and reading after Gov. Bill Haslam spoke to residents in Jonesborough and Boones Creek about agricultural issues earlier that day.

As part of her Read20 Book Patrol Initiative, she has encouraged children to read for at least 20 minutes a day. Before Crissy Haslam and the JCPD handed out free books, they talked to the children about the functions of government, and asked them what they hope to be when they grow up. Many said they would like to get into public service. Others said they want to become scientists and doctors.

But in all the occupations the children mentioned, Crissy Haslam told the kids that being a proficient reader is important to succeed in their aspirations.

“As I go across the state, I’m always encouraging the kids to read 20 minutes a day. It’s just a starting point,” she said. “It’s something that they can do easily to help them become strong readers. So today, I’m here with the Police Department, and the police officers have joined with me to promote literacy.”

She pointed out that third-grade reading proficiency is not very high in Tennessee — just 43 percent of those kids are reading proficiently. She said this program aims to help those children that are falling behind and bring that number to 75 percent by 2025.

One of the reasons she said education is important is to help keep children out of trouble. After one black child exclaimed that police “arrest our parents,” Crissy Haslam and Mark Sirois, the police chief, calmed down the mood in the room and emphasized that the police care a lot about the children at the Boys & Girls Club and throughout the city.

“You know, I want our children to understand that the police officers care about them — and police understand the importance of literacy as well because they know that kids that are starting to get behind and kids that are getting in trouble and going to juvenile detention are poor readers,” she said. “And it all started when they were young and they didn’t learn to be strong readers.”

She said this is why the JCPD started partnering with her last summer in her campaign to get children reading more.

After the presentation, Crissy Haslam donated dozens of free books to the children at the Boys & Girls Club. She said it was rewarding to engage with the kids and get them excited about reading. After spending some time talking to the children about their favorite literature and their aspirations, the students gathered in the gymnasium to check out their new books.

“It’s certainly a lot of fun to be with kids every day and to encourage them in their reading,” Haslam said. “But when you are actually able to give them a book, they get so excited. And to let them pick out the book that they want to read makes them more excited about being a reader.”

Haslam then went to hand out books at Girls Inc. and the Legion Street Pool later that day.