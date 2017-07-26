Northeast State plans $5 million in cuts; layoffs coming, building project postponed

King said the $5 million in reductions will include $2.8 million in cuts to operating, travel and equipment budget, with the other $2.2 million coming from personnel. “While some of the reductions can occur through natural attrition and leaving positions vacant, additional measure must be taken to reduce personnel costs,” a written statement from the school said Wednesday morning.

He said none of the satellite campuses, in Kingsport, Elizabethton, Johnson City, Bristol, Tenn., and Gray, will be closed for now but that they may be served more from the main campus in Blountville. He said adjunct faculty may be cut and full-time faculty have more teaching loads, although he said most of the cuts would be personnel outside faculty.

