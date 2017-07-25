Second Annual Back-2-School Bash set for Aug 5

That is the philosophy behind the Back-2-School Bash at the Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sure, there will be 1,000 backpacks and plenty of school supplies to be given away for free on that day for students from kindergarten to 12th grade, but there will also be 10 inflatable rides for free and two obstacle courses.

The children can also enjoy lunch, a police dog demonstration and other fun events. Parents can get back to school information direct from principals and teachers. There will be 25 community service partners present providing free information on various programs and opportunities.

The event is open and free to all, not just to students who will be attending Elizabethton City Schools this fall.

The event is planned in partnership with East River Park Christian Church, the Carter County Health Department and the Elizabethton Police Department.

Other top sponsors include: the Johnson City Press, Calvary Baptist Church, Academy Sports, Southside Christian Church, Immanuel Baptist Church and Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Last year, more than 40 sponsors and organizations came together to make the bash a huge success with more than 3,000 in attendance.

The gates will open at 10 a.m.