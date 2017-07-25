Bartleby program to begin to put ideas into practice

But it is finally time for Bartleby to find its place in the curriculum at Elizabethton. This school year will include the first two courses of the Batleby program. Starting Aug. 14, the Bartleby community improvement class begins, with teachers Dustin Hensley and Daniel Proffitt. The spring program will be Bartleby entrepreneurship, with teachers Alex Campbell and Jessica Hayes.

Those teachers got one final chance to prepare for the initial year last week with a collaborative meeting with teachers from the other dozen schools that were selected as winners in the XQ America Super School Project.

The teachers from all over the country were flown to Boston for the meetings at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It was the first time teachers from all the schools had a chance to meet each other. Elizabethton was represented by Campbell and Hensley.

Hensley said he noticed some interesting geography about the winning schools. "They were all from areas close to the coasts, except for us and a school in Iowa," Hensley said. Most of the schools were from urban areas, Hensley noticed.

Despite the differences between Elizabethton and most of the other schools, Hensley said the cohort meeting showed that "no matter how different the situations seemed between every school, there were similarities that we could use to connect with them and help offer each other advice and suggestions,” Hensley said. “Despite how extremely different Elizabethton is from say Houston or Denver, we were still able to share ideas and hardships that resonated.”

Hensley said the visit to MIT lasted three days in a tightly packed program that left no time for sight-seeing or relaxing. It included discussion panels on topics suggested by the schools, “unconferences” in which a small group addresses a larger group and guest speakers. The purpose was to collaborate and showcase the progress taking place at the 13 schools.

All of these schools will only have a couple of weeks of the new school year completed before they become the focus of an hour-long national broadcast on Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC.

The telecast is about the XQ America Super Schools and will be shown on Sept. 8. Hensley said there will be details about a local viewing party announced at a later date.

One thing is for sure: Bartleby will begin with a flourish that should get the attention of the community.