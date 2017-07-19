Shawn Dodge accepts new position as commander of ETSU ROTC

On July 10, Lt. Col. Shawn Dodge officially became that new leader, obtaining the new position of ROTC commander and chairman of the department of military sciences.

“I’m very happy that I’m put in the position to help influence these cadets,” Dodge said after recently being commissioned.

After nearly 20 years of experience in the military, being stationed all across the country in places such as Olympia, Washington, and Honolulu before becoming an executive officer for the 338th Military Intelligence Battalion in Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, he became brigade deputy commander for the 505th Military Intelligence Brigade at Camp Bullis.

Dodge also served as an assistant professor of military science at the University of San Francisco from 2011-14.

In the beginning, Dodge, like many cadets, was simply looking for more opportunities.

“A series of fortunate events brought me where I am now,” Dodge said. “At first, I was looking for a way to pay for college when I first shown up at the University of Oregon.

“Ever since then, I’ve loved my experience in the military.”

Before coming to Johnson City, he climbed the ranks and earned numerous medals, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal. But he said one of his main goals was to eventually accept a position such as the one he recently obtained at ETSU, where he said he has noticed a lot of appreciation for the military in comparison to some of the other places he’s been.

“What I’ve learned about ETSU and this part of the country is that it’s very patriotic. The community supports service and respects service, and there’s a significant amount of support for what we do here.”

One of the biggest things Dodge immediately noticed when he accepted the position at ETSU is that the cadets at the university have the “full backing” of the university, administration and most of the community around the campus.

“That’s probably one of the biggest things (I’ve noticed) — the level of support we get here,” he said.

As Dodge looks toward the future of the program, he said he is excited to take on the “tall task” of creating leaders and creating a “culture of excellence,” which he said is one of the most important aspects of any ROTC program.

And Dodge doesn't simply want to lead the cadets – he wants to encourage them to “hone in” on what it takes to be leaders themselves.

“What I intend to do is make the cadets understand what the army definition of ‘leadership’ is,” Dodge said. “To paraphrase, it is to get someone to do something they might not have otherwise done by providing purpose, direction and motivation.

“Soon, they will become mentors, parents, teachers, coaches — a lot more than just leaders in the things we teach them.”

His vision is simple — he wants to teach his cadets to be resilient. Though he said many ROTC cadets tend to pursue other careers outside of the military, he believes teaching leadership is important in any field. He said that it is especially important for commissioned officers who leave ETSU with aspirations of continuing their military service.

“We need to make sure that we are commissioning leaders who are resilient for themselves, and for when they become platoon leaders in charge of other soldiers,” Dodge said. “There’s going to be good days and bad days, and we’re going to have to progress through those bad days for the betterment of the soldiers or the people we are going to lead.

“And academic success is first and foremost. If they don’t get a good education, they can’t become a commissioned officer.”

Above all, one of Dodge’s main goals as the new commander of the program is to help ETSU continue to build a reputation as an institution that produces quality cadets. This is what the “culture of excellence” is about, according to Dodge.

“When these go out and commission into the army, soldiers will know they went to ETSU,” he said. “I really want to grow the force, but really make sure we create quality officers at the end. An ETSU-commissioned officer is a cut above the rest.”

Since 1953, over 1,400 commissioned officers have came out of the ETSU ROTC program.