Harmony Free Will Baptist getting ready for another Back to School Bash

“I had a dream one night about helping children by giving them backpacks, notebooks, binders and other things they need for school,” The dream seemed so real and important that he immediately discussed it with the leaders of his church, he said.

Young is the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, 3405 Gap Creek Road, and his church has organized the effort that now involves many churches, businesses and private individuals in the region.

Over 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out free to boys and girls on Saturday, July 29. The Back to School Bash has also grown into a fun day for the children, with many Disney characters attending and free inflatable rides, shows, a Water Wars game, free food and cotton candy, free clothes and lots of other attractions.

Young said for many children, who come from families who can’t afford to take their children to places like Dollywood, the Back to School Bash is one of the highlights of their year.

“I remember one year that a single father brought his children here for the free backpacks,” Young said. “After they got the supplies, the children wanted to stay but the father told them they had to go. I overheard them and asked him why they had to leave so soon. He told me he didn’t have any money. I told him everything here is free. Then he told his children they could stay and they had a lot of fun. It was the first time they had ever had cotton candy.”

Young’s dream came true the very first year. He said he had some eerie sensations that first year because much of what took place at the bash was exactly as he had dreamed it. Although his son, Grayson, was only 3 years old at the time, he also has vivid memories and he also felt that things were happening just as he imagined them. “That is because we talked a lot about what was going to happen,” his father told him.

Young said the bash does not try to teach the children any church doctrine, just a simple message that Jesus loves them.

“Some of these children have never heard of Jesus,” Young said.

Although the effort was smaller nine years ago, it was still a lot of work. Young said Walmart was the main source of the backpacks and school supplies. Walmart gave the group a good price, but the process of running everything through the sales point and then transporting it to the church by private vehicle took many hours of effort.

That problem was solved when he got in contact with Barry Wood, president of D&W Sourceall Inc. of Port St. Lucie, Fla. His business is a wholesaler of school supplies. When Young talked with Wood about his Back-to-School Bash, he said Wood decided to not only sell him supplies at wholesale prices, he decided to sell them at his cost. Not only that, he palletized the loads and shipped them by truck, eliminating the many hours of transporting the items by private vehicles.

This year’s load of supplies arrived at the church Wednesday, and on hand to receive and store the four pallets of supplies were Brandon and Grayson Young, April Pitman, church secretary Khristina Cardwell, church treasurer Christalee Hyder and husband Gaylynn Hyder.

Christalee Hyder also handles the accounts for the bash. She said the estimated cost for the backpacks and school supplies was $18,700. The costs for the free food, inflatables, the Water War game and utilities will be $3,700.

The big day will start on Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. and will go to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Young said people should park at Hampton High School and board the shuttle buses that will be constantly transporting people to and from the church throughout the day. Parking at the church will be reserved for disabled children. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and the backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. No proof of income is required.

Young said this year’s bash is in honor of Pastor L.D. and Susie Berry, who were extremely active in the event until they were killed in a traffic accident in Jonesborough.