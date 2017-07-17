Boones Creek K-8 School project now underway

But the overgrown pastures and trees will slowly give way to classrooms, playgrounds and athletic fields as construction on the project has officially begun.

Current students of Boones Creek Elementary and Middle schools grabbed colorful shovels and bright yellow hardhats to dig into the ground for the ceremonial groundbreaking, following the lead of the current and former Washington County Board of Education members.

It took three years for architect Tony Street to find a suitable property for the project, and even then the board was divided on the Williams’ property becoming the home of the $25 million facility.

Two tight votes across two meetings failed to secure a site for the new school. A decisive 5-4 vote in favor of the 56-acre slab of land locked in the decision last August. David Hammond, Todd Ganger, Mike Masters, Clarence Mabe and Mary Lo Silvers, who has since retired from the board, voted in favor of purchasing the $1.9 million property, while Annette Buchanan, Keith Ervin, Chairman Jack Leonard and Phillip McLain voted against the property.

“As everyone is aware, it took many votes for us to come to a decision,” Leonard said. “Some of us were not for this piece of property, and I was one of them. But as a board member, and looking out for Washington County, once the vote was taken, I supported it wholeheartedly.”

Construction begins with an anticipated August 2019 opening date for the school. Sydney Matherly, 9, is going into the fourth grade at the current Boones Creek Elementary School. She’ll be going into the sixth grade when the new school opens, and said she’s looking forward to studying in the new facility.

“I want to see the new classrooms and meet some new friends,” she said. “Whenever I get older I want to go and try out for the cheerleading team, and I’m excited to see the playground too.”

Opening the Boones Creek school is first step on the five-year Washington Way plan. The Boones Creek project spanned across two board directors, a new board member and a county tax increase. Former director Ron Dykes saw the project’s birth, while new Director Kimber Halliburton is seeing the project through its first phases of construction.

Halliburton called on the current and future Boones Creek elementary school students and addressed them at the beginning of the ceremony.

“We’re building this school for these boys and girls that we serve in this community,” she said, turning back to the students.“And I want you to know that it’s an absolute blessing and honor to serve as your director of schools.”

