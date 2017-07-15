West View School to hold Back to School Bash

According to a press release from Clarinda Whitson, the coordinator of the Back to School Bash, which is happening Aug. 4, students in Limestone are particularly in need of school supplies and other essentials. With the poverty level being at or more than 70 percent, the goal is to provide students with everything they can to prepare them for the upcoming school year.

“My goal was simply to diminish the gap of socioeconomic levels for that first day of school. We've always been able to provide school supplies, clothes, shoes and food for our students, but it bothered me that during the first day or two of school, the lower economic students were noticeably different,” Whitson said.

“Most students go back to school shopping and walk in with fresh haircuts, new shoes, clothes, backpacks and supplies, but many of my students walk in with the same clothes and supplies they've acquired from the school the previous year.

“The level of confidence in the students was an obvious difference.”

In order to help get the students of West View the supplies they need to go into the school year with more confidence, the event, which is in its second year, requires the support of volunteers to donate items and help set up the carnival games in which each student can win additional prizes and supplies.

Whitson said there will also be free food at the event and haircuts available for the students.

According to the release, the school is currently working to contact stakeholders for help getting the event together. Whitson said she believes the community will step up again this year to provide for the students of West View.

“Our community takes pride in our school and our students, and in the nine years I've been the School Counselor here at West View, they have always come through for our kids no matter the need,” Whitson said. “Our students want to make our community proud, and our families are grateful for the community support.”

Whitson said they are hoping to make this year’s event “even better than the last,” which was a success, thanks to the community that stepped up to help.

“Last year, we had approximately 250 students and their families come out for the Back to School Bash,” she said. “All of our teachers and most of our teacher’s assistants voluntarily gave their time last year to make it happen, and we also had several volunteers from area churches that we couldn't have done without.”

Businesses are also welcome to come set up booths at the event, which starts at 4 p.m.

Donations are needed by Aug. 2.

For more information on the event or how to get involved, call Clarinda Whitson at 423-753-1175.