Meet Sam Pettyjohn: Midwestern transplant who loves ETSU

“I have always wanted to feel like, at the end of the day, I am doing something good, beyond just making money,” says Pettyjohn, a student in East Tennessee State University’s Doctor of Public Health program.

Pettyjohn received his undergraduate degree in English, with minors in creative writing and graphic design, from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

“I really wanted to work in the non-profit sector so after graduation I spent time shopping around the idea that a non-profit really needs a good writer to tell its story,” Pettyjohn says.

But it was a tough sell for non-profit organizations with limited budgets and few positions, so Pettyjohn found himself working full-time for a retail chain while juggling side projects with various non-profits. Although he was promoted through the ranks of management at his full-time job, Pettyjohn couldn’t shake the feeling that he was in the wrong career field.

“So I moved to St. Louis and decided to pursue a master’s degree in public health policy and administration,” he says.

While attending school at St. Louis University, Pettyjohn worked at the Health Communications Research Laboratories at nearby Washington University where he did graphic design and developed pamphlets. It is there that he met his now wife, Dr. Kate Beatty, currently an assistant professor in ETSU’s College of Public Health.

“She worked as a lab assistant,” Pettyjohn recalls. “The first time I met her, I was interviewing her for the internal newsletter.”

After his graduation from St. Louis University, Pettyjohn went to work for Health Literacy Missouri (now called Health Literacy Media) where he spent five years developing training and interventions for health care providers across the state. His work focused on best practices for patient communications and cultural competency.

When Kate landed a job at ETSU in the Department of Health Services Management in 2014, the couple packed up and headed to Johnson City to start the next chapter in their life.

For Pettyjohn, that meant going to work for Quillen College of Medicine as the coordinator for ETSU’s Center for Excellence for Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity. While working at Quillen, Pettyjohn returned to school to work on his doctoral degree on a part-time basis, recognizing the need for a terminal degree and the skill set that comes along with that degree to continue working in the non-profit sector. He and Kate also got married and later learned they were expecting a child.

“That’s when I had an awakening,” Pettyjohn says. “It became very real that I needed to focus on just getting this degree. We decided it was the right move for me to go back to school full-time and fully focus on completing the program, and not work while going to school.”

Last fall, Pettyjohn transitioned from a part-time student working a full-time job to a full-time student (and father to daughter, Nora, who turned 1 in May).

“Moving from part-time to full-time was the right move for me. I was able to focus more on my studies and invest more in my community,” he says. “Sometimes you have to jump in with both feet. I started out just tip-toeing in, and that was tough.”

Pettyjohn has since taken on a graduate assistantship with ETSU’s Center for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment, where he is helping grow and build the infrastructure of the center, which was created at the university in 2015.

He hopes to continue on that path after graduating in 2019 with his DrPH in community and behavioral health. Pettyjohn has goals of working in harm reduction – strategies and ideas aimed at reducing consequences associated with the abuse of opioids – and says he’d like to stay in this area.

“There is such a community focus here and I think it is a good fit for me,” he says.

Aside from being a full-time student and a family man, Pettyjohn works as a part-time brewer at Johnson City Brewing Company, a locally owned brewery located in downtown. Having previously won awards for home brewing, Pettyjohn was offered the job at the brewery on the same day he accepted his job at Quillen College of Medicine.

“Brewing is something I very much enjoy and it’s definitely using a different skill set than my work at ETSU,” he says. “But I do think it all connects. It is a local business working to become sustainable and building community in a place that is rediscovering what makes this region so great.”

For Pettyjohn, what makes this region so great is his ability to embrace his varied passions.

“I think there’s room for more than one passion in life. I’m wholly passionate about my family, about harm reduction and about brewing,” Pettyjohn says. “My time at ETSU has taught me that you can have all of those passions and make it work.”