Happenings in your community

The Johnson City Public Library will host children’s book author Michael Shoulders today at 11 a.m. as part of the “Build a Better World” Summer Reading Program.

Shoulders has written numerous books, including ”V is for Volunteer,” “T is for Titanic,” “Goodnight Baby Bear” and “Crossing the Deadline: Stephen’s Journey Through the Civil War.” He will discuss the steps he takes to write his books, the artist’s work and how a book is finally published.

Not only is his program educational, Shoulders is also very entertaining. He talks with children all over the country about the fun of writing and learning and even raps one of his books.

The Summer Reading Program will continue through July 20. Children are encouraged to participate in the Summer Reading Program and register at the library or online at www.jcpl.net.

For more information about this free program or other Youth Services programs, call 423-434-4458.

Free family fun on Saturday at MPCC

Families are invited for a free day of fun this Saturday at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.

“Get Your Play On: Saturday in the Park” is a celebration of Parks and Recreation Month, and will include the following activities:

3-3:30 p.m. — Free Throw Contest (gym).

3:30-4 p.m. — 3-Point Shot Contest (gym).

4:30 p.m. — Hot Shot Contest (gym).

5:30-6:30 p.m. — Hike Jacob’s Park (bus will leave from MPCC recreation entrance).

6 p.m. — Water Balloon Toss.

6:30 p.m. — Watermelon Eating Contest.

6:30 p.m. — Sack Race; Wheelbarrow Race; Egg Race.

6:45 p.m. — Hoop Dancers Performance.

7 p.m. — Water Sponge Race.

7:15 p.m. — Works For Me Demo.

7:30 p.m. — Obstacle Course.

7:45 p.m. — Dancer’s Dream Performance.

Dusk — Free movie (E.T.) and popcorn.

Other old-fashioned games, cornhole, kickball, badminton, croquet, and inflatables will be on site. Concessions will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.