ETSU receives Veteran Reconnect Grant from THEC

The university will use the $80,000 Veterans Reconnect grant funded by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to hire additional staff and to strengthen the process that enables student veterans to translate previous military coursework into ETSU credit.

“This is an important step in helping our student veterans persist toward graduation,” said Rachel Fogg, veterans outreach coordinator at ETSU. “Our veterans have already spent time in the classrooms while training, and some of this coursework could be translated into college coursework. With this grant, we will be able to work even more with each prospective student with the goal of increasing the number of military coursework credits accepted and applied toward a degree at ETSU.”

The ETSU grant is part of a $760,781 award from THEC to support programs and services for student veterans at campuses across the state. The 2017 grant program is specifically focused on improving the assessment of prior learning for student veterans returning to college, helping them more easily convert previous military experience into college credit and improving the transition between military service and postsecondary education.

THEC will provide technical assistance and professional development to Veteran Reconnect campuses around prior learning assessment for veterans.

ETSU currently enrolls approximately 500 student veterans and dependents. In addition to the Yellow Ribbon Scholarship and the GI Bill, students at ETSU are also eligible for the BUC HERO scholarship.

The university has consistently been designated as a “Military Friendly School.”