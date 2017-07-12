ETSU physical therapy chairwoman, undergraduate student conducting incontinence research

King, the chair of East Tennessee State University’s Department of Physical Therapy, talked with her former student and, over the phone, gave her instructions on basic exercises she could have her patients do to engage the pelvic floor muscles and potentially improve or eliminate incontinence.

“She had awesome outcomes,” King recalled.

Recognizing that incontinence is a significant health problem for older adults and noticing the need among physical therapists to better understand how the profession can help treat and prevent incontinence, King now focuses much of her research efforts on the topic.

“There are physical therapists who specialize in pelvic floor rehabilitation, but much of it is done with internal devices,” King said. “The perception among physical therapists is that treating incontinence requires those internal techniques, but there are other, less invasive strategies we can use to engage those muscles that can have a positive effect.”

Through a grant from ETSU’s undergraduate research collaborative, King and Jordan Johnson, an undergraduate pre-PT student, are aiming to provide training to home health care physical therapists about those strategies to treat incontinence in their patients.

“The incidence of incontinence in home health care settings is just out the roof and there isn’t enough being done to address it,” King said. “Urinary incontinence with aging is linked to a higher fall risk, and fall risk is linked to decreased quality of life and mortality.”

As part of the grant, King and Johnson will create and conduct a survey to obtain information from physical therapists about their understanding of the issue. They will then provide, through educational sessions, information to home health physical therapists on how to add exercise instruction into their treatment plan for applicable patients they are already seeing for unrelated physical therapy needs.

Participating physical therapists will also be provided with tools and knowledge to track outcomes of the treatment.

“There’s not been a lot of research done on the outcomes of the non-invasive treatment,” King said. “The hope is, out of this, will come information and outcomes that would help us put in place a training program for all home health agencies.”

King and Johnson are working with Gentiva Home Health Care in Kingsport to conduct the research project.