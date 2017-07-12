ETSU financial interns place 10th in national competition

“These students are engaged in real work, not just shadowing,” said Dr. Dennis Depew, dean of the ETSU College of Business and Technology. “They are contacting potential clients and growing business, which you can measure with metrics. They must be highly motivated and it shows because they performed among the best in the country.”

During the 2016-17 academic year, 14 students from ETSU’s management and finance undergraduate degree programs participated in the financial representative internship at Northwest Mutual Financial Network – Tri-Cities, led by ETSU alumnus Craig Copeland. The experience promises to help students build knowledge in finance and insurance sales concepts while giving them real-life experiences with actual clients.

“I could not be prouder of the hard work and dedication shown by our college financial representatives this past year,” said Nathan Jenkins, managing director of Northwest Mutual Financial Network – Tri-Cities. “This is a huge accomplishment and with the strength of our current interns and those coming into the program in the fall, we hope to have an even stronger finish next year”