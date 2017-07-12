ETSU confers nearly 1,900 degrees at spring commencement

In addition to awarding bachelors, masters, and graduate certificates, ETSU bestowed doctor of education (Ed.D.), doctor of public health (Dr.P.H.), doctor of audiology (Au.D.), doctor of nursing practice (DNP) and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees on successful candidates.

Twelve graduates attained a 4.0 grade point average during their college careers. They are Claire Ogden Baker of Sneedville, Brooke Elizabeth Baxter of Jasper, Carly Denise Fields of Kingsport, Matthew David Gjedde of Morristown, Sarah Michelle Hyslop of Talbott, Melissa Deanne Landry of Kingsport, Holly Renee Nelms of Kingsport, Ashli Taylor Rogers of Morristown, Vivian Manley Rookard of Jacksboro, Kristy Lynn Smith of Russellville, Natalie Sorah Vaughn of Elizabethton, and Huan Zhang of Beijing, China.

TENNESSEE

Afton: Katelynn Rebecca Adams, Master of Arts; Ryan Brooks Buffaloe, Bachelor of Science; Emilee Elizabeth Frazier, Bachelor of Science; Christopher David Gefellers, Bachelor of Science; Christian Braeden Johnson, Bachelor of Science; David Allen Livingston, Bachelor of Science; Rebecca Anne Parker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Shea Price Pitts, Master of Science in Nursing; Kelsey Marie Tweed, Bachelor of Science; Matthew Ryan Weems, Bachelor of Science

Alcoa: Jennifer Jean Benson, Master of Arts; Jonathan Michael Boyd, Bachelor of Science; Alisa Kay Johnson, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Devon Jacey Shock , Doctor of Audiology; Elizabeth Regina Williams, Master of Arts in Teaching

Andersonville: Kathleen Ashwood Collins, Master of Public Health

Antioch: Sarita Siddon, Graduate Certificate

Arlington: Tavian Lott, Bachelor of Science

Ashland City: Jennifer Teeter, Bachelor of Science

Athens: Abby Mae Bryant, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Natalie Haze Geren, Bachelor of Science, Bo H. Marshall, Bachelor of Science; Jace Desmond Pratt, Bachelor of Science

Atoka: Destin Taylor Hill, Bachelor of Science

Bartlett: Ryan Austin Shankle, Bachelor of Business Administration

Bean Station: Hannah C. Absher, Bachelor of Arts; Dylan James Looney, Bachelor of Arts; Joseph Ryan Reed, Bachelor of Science

Birchwood: Kinsey Noelle Haralson, Bachelor of Science

Blaine: Lori Loveday Vittetoe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Blountville: Tyler Benjamin Arnold, Bachelor of Science; Chelsea Brooke Booher, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth A Culbertson, Bachelor of Science; Brooke Haylee Darnell, Bachelor of Science; Haley Victoria Devault, Bachelor of Business Administration; Mackenzie Blaine Eagan, Bachelor of Science; Zachary Tyler Fox, Bachelor of Science; Michael A. Godsey, Bachelor of Science; Mary Shannon Holt, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Kristen Whitney Lantz, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Anne Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; James Aaron Maxwell, Bachelor of Applied Science; Colleen Rochelle McKenna, Bachelor of Science; Angela Lanette Millican, Master of Science in Nursing; Maria H. Offield, Bachelor of Science; Bethany Grace Poore, Bachelor of Science; Marie Nicole Ressler, Bachelor of Science; Grant Thompson, Bachelor of Science; Dakota Vance Vineyard, Bachelor of Science

Bluff City: Christopher Ryan Baker, Bachelor of Science; Tara Anne Barrett, Bachelor of Science; Audrey Jean Bierbaum, Master of Social Work; Samantha Diane Burnette, Bachelor of Science; Kayton Nicole Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Ashley Nichole Carlson, Bachelor of Science; Alexander Christian Cassell, Bachelor of Science; Alexander Christian Cassell, Bachelor of Science; Megan Deann Crumley, Master of Social Work; Will Andrew Ellis, Bachelor of Science; Kristin A. Funkhouser, Bachelor of Arts; Crystal Perry Hodge, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hannah Elizabeth Irwin, Bachelor of Science; Sierra Nicole Mason, Bachelor of Arts; Victoria Lynn Morris, Bachelor of Social Work; Angela Danielle Parks, Master of Arts in Teaching; Stacey Ruffner Philbrick, Master of Arts; Amanda Rae Ann Rumley, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Rebecca Murray Shepard, Bachelor of Science; Jamie Anne Tolbert, Bachelor of Science; Christian Lee Watson, Bachelor of Science

Brentwood: Elaine Nicole Loudermilk, Master of Public Health

Brighton: Simone Marie Council, Master of Public Health

Bristol: Emily Kayla Anderson, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Elizabeth Armstrong, Bachelor of Science; Phillip M. Bentley, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Renee Berryman, Bachelor of Arts; Jessica Molley Blindt, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jacob L. Breeding, Bachelor of Science; Iiyasah Ade Brown, Bachelor of Science; Kathryn Kellie Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Taylor Clara Campbell, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Morgan Ari-Charlie Canty, Bachelor of Science; Hunter D. Connally, Bachelor of Arts; James Ralph Cordle, Bachelor of Science; Adriana M. Cox, Bachelor of Social Work; Kristen Nicole Cross, Bachelor of Science; Caitlin Raye Duke, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brandi Frances Feathers, Bachelor of Science; Jonathan David Foote, Bachelor of Science; Corey Len Fraction, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Anne Garritson, Bachelor of Science; Kristen Brooke Glovier, Bachelor of Science; Jessekah M. Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science; Fletcher Garnett Griffitts, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Nicole Henry, Bachelor of Science in Education; Diandra Caitlin Hicks, Master of Social Work; Judah Joseph Irvin, Bachelor of Arts; Mason Gabe Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Cleopatra Paton Jones, Bachelor of Science; Brittney Alea Kestner, Master of Science; Ashley Elizabeth Kost, Bachelor of Science; Nicholas Alan LaBar, Bachelor of Science; Eric Hardee Lampley, Bachelor of Science; Ashton Mackenzie Leonard, Master of Education; Katie Louise Lowe, Master of Social Work; Jason Neal McCray, Master of Science in Nursing; Emily Cathleen Miles, Bachelor of Arts; Elizabeth Mary Morgan, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health; Brian Austin Musick, Bachelor of Science; Logan Ann Myers, Bachelor of Science; Susan Catherine Olmsted, Master of Arts in Teaching; Corissa Nicole Presley, Bachelor of Social Work; Tiffany Lynn Rynes-Fox, Bachelor of Science; Andrew Gavin Smith, Master of Science; Kortnie Danielle Smith, Bachelor of Science; Briana Hope Swift, Bachelor of Arts; April Dawn Trivett, Bachelor of Arts; Misti Gayle Vaughn, Bachelor of Science; Gabriel James Vitt, Bachelor of Science

Bulls Gap: Zachary Silas Hileman, Bachelor of Business Administration

Butler: Kayla Ann Arnold, Bachelor of Science in Education; Cassidy Cubbins Harris Burks, Master of Arts; Megan Crystal Dugger, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts; Brandy Kay Lewis, Bachelor of Social Work; Dianna Lynn Luckett, Bachelor of Social Work

Bybee: Ashley Brooke Naillon, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Hope Smith, Bachelor of Science in Education

Centerville: Annie Martin Gordon, Doctor of Audiology

Chattanooga: Kendell Jernae' Asberry, Bachelor of Science; Justin Anthony Austin, Master of Arts; Joshua Paul Bankston, Bachelor of Science; Imaobong Emmanuel Chinedozi, Master of Public Health; Erica Arnae Colen, Bachelor of Science in Education; Fielder Scott Dennis, Bachelor of Science; Shane Andrew Dering, Bachelor of Science; Amber Marie Douglas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brittany Alexandra Elkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Stephen Andrew Thomas Jansen, Bachelor of Arts; Joshua Leon King, Bachelor of Science; Kortney Micole Lewis, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Christine Loyer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kayla Krishuana-Ann Odom, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Arielle Sigh Rose, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Thomas Javonte Stovall, Bachelor of Science; Garrett Venye Tumlin, Bachelor of Science; Julia Constance Vishenchuk, Bachelor of Science

Chuckey: Erica Michelle Bowman, Bachelor of Business Administration; Carlee Dawn Haas, Bachelor of Science; Eric James Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kesha Danielle Miller, Bachelor of Arts; Danielle Sharae Murchison, Bachelor of Science; Leanna Ruth Murdock, Bachelor of Science; Emily Alexandria Russ, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health

Church Hill: Jessica Danielle Arnold, Master of Arts; Celena Anne Bolling, Bachelor of Arts; Brent A. Butler, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Mackenzie Franklin, Bachelor of Business Administration; Michael A. Grim, Master of Professional Studies; Houston P. Harris, Bachelor of Science; Michael Christopher Howard, Bachelor of Arts; Greta Cassidy Hyder, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Nicole Jarvis, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Faith Jeter, Bachelor of Science in Education; Amanda Ai Huajun Kuhn, Bachelor of Business Administration; Hannah Brooke Ladd, Bachelor of Science; Cassandra JoBeth Morelock, Bachelor of Science; Skyler Kohl Morelock, Bachelor of Business Administration; Taylor Rhea Patterson, Master of Arts in Teaching; Natalie Jewel Price, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lindsey Brooke Reynolds, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Elizabeth Scott, Bachelor of Science; Breanna Elizabeth Smallwood, Bachelor of Science; Danna Marie Smith, Bachelor of Science; Nathan Creed Sykes, Bachelor of Arts; Logan Zayne Tate, Bachelor of Science

Clairfield: Nicholas David Osborne, Bachelor of Science

Clarksville: Michelle Angarita, Graduate Certificate; James Lucas Baugher, Master of Arts; Samantha Danielle Irizarry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Christopher Alex Parker, Bachelor of Business Administration; Layne Harris Rainey, Master of Science; Blake Robert Rowlett, Bachelor of Science

Cleveland: Cody Emerson Burrell, Master of Arts in Teaching; Virginia Katelyn Deakins, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kaitlin Brooke Dillard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brenda G. DiSorbo, Doctor of Education; Liberty Foye, Master of Public Health; Caleb Longley, Bachelor of Science; Jasmine Simone Martin, Bachelor of Science in Education; Ethan Taylor Pruitt, Graduate Certificate; Callie Ramin, Master of Education; Adam M. Spivey, Master of Arts; Tori Shaye Stephens, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Matthew Ryan Workman, Master of Public Health

Clinton: Matthew Marko Beard, Bachelor of Arts

Collierville: Charles Campbell Blankenship, Bachelor of Business Administration; Patrick Sean Ferguson, Bachelor of Science; Joseph Paul Mistretta, Bachelor of Science; Thomas Preston, Bachelor of Science; Martin Dewayne Tompkins, Bachelor of Science

Collinwood: Sarah Ann Brewer, Bachelor of Science

Columbia: Mackenzie Lynn Guthrie, Bachelor of Science; Lori Allen Nixon, Doctor of Education; Hiral A. Patel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Andrea Marie Yeager, Master of Arts

Cookeville: Charles Edward Fleming , Master of Science; Sarah Abigail King, Bachelor of Arts; Madison Nichole Miller, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Nicole Rice, Master of Education; Blake Harrison Thurman, Bachelor of Business Administration; Celina V. Unzueta, Bachelor of Arts

Cordova: Sara Moini, Master of Arts; Andrew Allen Wiggins, Bachelor of Science

Corryton: Gabriel Douglas Cameron, Master of Arts; Lindsey Cole, Master of Science; Raul Armenta Leyva, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health; Seth E. Walker, Bachelor of Arts

Cosby: Lindsay M. Johnson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jordan Alexis Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Crab Orchard: Haley Anne Gray, Bachelor of Science

Crossville: Rachel Briar Kerley, Bachelor of Science; Katheryne L. Vantrump, Bachelor of Business Administration

Dandridge: Megan Elise Arvin, Bachelor of Social Work; Jesse James Burkhalter, Bachelor of Science; Lisa Nicole Collins, Bachelor of Science in Education; Charles Anthony Goins, Bachelor of Science; Cassidy M. Halbig, Bachelor of Science; Abby Nichole Lewis, Bachelor of Arts; Aaron Dean Sheldon, Bachelor of Science; Alicia Noelle Taylor, Bachelor of Science

Decatur: Davida Yvonne Asbury, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Timothy Neil Wilson, Doctor of Education

Del Rio: Ashton Robert Franco, Bachelor of Science

Dickson: Caroline Grace Derrick, Bachelor of Science

Duff: Shonda Beth Kimmell, Bachelor of Social Work

Dyer: Kristin Langston, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Elizabethton: Titilayo Oluwapelumi Abiwon, Bachelor of Business Administration; James Adkins, Bachelor of Science; Cathy Mae Barnaby, Graduate Certificate; Jonathan Maison Barnett, Bachelor of General Studies; Eric Allen Blumenstock, Master of Science; Sophia Christine Bremer, Bachelor of Science; Matthew David Bright, Bachelor of Science; Jessica S. Burleson, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Lee Calhoun, Bachelor of Science in Education; Tosha Mechelle Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Rachel Margret Clingensmith, Bachelor of Science; Weston Blake Colbaugh, Bachelor of Science; John Wayne Collins, Bachelor of Science; Sydney Myles Crockrell, Master of Social Work; Kurt Lee Dauksch, Bachelor of Arts; Randy Robert Davis, Bachelor of Science; Erin Leanne Dula, Doctor of Audiology; Kimberly Nichole Erickson, Bachelor of Science; Aaron M. Estep, Bachelor of General Studies; Sydney K. Farthing, Bachelor of Science; Stephanie Danielle Fletcher, Bachelor of Science; Shauna Brooke Graham, Bachelor of Science in Education; James William Grindstaff, Bachelor of Business Administration; Korey L. Hardin, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kimberly Ann Hawkins, Bachelor of Science; Danielle Rae Heaton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Stephanie Bree Hill, Bachelor of Business Administration; Adrienne Renee Hodge, Bachelor of Arts; Adam Jason Horn, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Zachary Allen Hyder, Bachelor of Science; Cynthia Renee Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education; Abigail P. Kyte, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Haley Amber Lewis, Bachelor of Business Administration; Alyssa Elizabeth Luken, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Anne Lunceford, Bachelor of Science; Emily Nicole Lyons, Bachelor of Social Work; Jared Clay Lyons, Bachelor of Science in Education; Michael Gwyn Mash, Bachelor of Science; Eutonah Leanna May, Bachelor of Science; Alicia Rosalonia Mick, Bachelor of Science; Richard Wallace Minton, Bachelor of Science; Jose-Mari Lawrence Clata Mitra, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Wesley Cole Montgomery, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lauren Ann Moore, Bachelor of Science; Edward Morrell, Bachelor of Science; Trisha Bobbie Lee Mullins, Master of Social Work; Conner Alysia Nave, Bachelor of Science; Alexis Katherine Nidiffer, Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts; Andrew Lawrence Peters, Bachelor of Science; Ryan Stafford Pinkerman, Bachelor of Business Administration; Rebecca Jane Proffitt, Master of Arts; Sophie Hannah Rancier, Master of Social Work; Michael Richards Roberts, Bachelor of Applied Science; Laurel Brooke Singleton, Bachelor of Social Work; Kellie Rose Studer, Bachelor of Science; Ward Owen Tanner, Bachelor of Music; Jacob William Taylor, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jenny Marie Tester, Bachelor of Social Work; Carolyne Suzanne Thomas, Bachelor of Science; Megan LeAnn Vance, Bachelor of Science; Natalie Sorah Vaughn, Bachelor of Science in Education; Angela Paige Webb, Bachelor of Arts; Allison Hope Williams, Bachelor of Social Work

Englewood: Peggy Jo Curtis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Chelsea Lynn Long, Bachelor of Science

Erin: Mason James Nolen, Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts; Trent Allen Settles, Bachelor of Science

Erwin: Lilliana Ascencio, Bachelor of Social Work; Michel Guidry Beaver, Master of Accountancy; Amanda Jo Burton, Master of Education; Ashley Elizabeth Davies, Graduate Certificate; Jessica Ann Dwomick, Bachelor of Science; Bethany Lauren Gibson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Chelsea Nicole Gilbert, Master of Arts; Tara Nicole Hamlin, Bachelor of Arts; Ronald Jameson Lung, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Brooke Starnes, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Renee Vance, Bachelor of Science; Christian Howell Watson, Bachelor of Science; Katie E. Watts, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Etowah: Peyton McKenzie Averett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jacqueline Courtney Plumley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kayla Lauren Thornton, Bachelor of Science

Evensville: Devon Langley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Fairview: Jonathan Caleb Hill, Master of Arts

Fall Branch: Logan Michaela Blakley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Joshua Weslee Cox, Bachelor of Science; Darien Hodgsdon Jones, Bachelor of Science; Heather Maria Jones, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Leigh-Ann Norris, Bachelor of Arts; Jeremy Dakota Patterson, Bachelor of Science; Steven Craig Quillen, Bachelor of Science

Fayetteville: David Golden, Doctor of Education

Flagpond: Kayla Danay Hensley, Bachelor of Arts; Stuart Neely Shelton, Bachelor of Science

Franklin: Ryan Paige Andes, Bachelor of Arts; Kylie Jelane Douglas, Bachelor of Science; Stefanie Lynn Edwards, Master of Science; Kayla Elizabeth Ellison, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Marie Hayslip, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Madison Alexandria Hilliard, Bachelor of Science; Dakota Chase Love, Bachelor of Business Administration; Melissa Ann McElroy, Bachelor of Arts; Dalton Alan Ponchillia, Bachelor of Science; Daniel Duray Raley, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Grace Stephens, Bachelor of Arts

Friendsville: William Cody King, Bachelor of Business Administration

Gallatin: Christian Alexander Givens, Bachelor of Science; Frank J. Rivera, Bachelor of Arts

Gates: Katrina Jo Korszoloski, Master of Science in Nursing

Gatlinburg: Larady Blair Hoffmann, Bachelor of Business Administration

Germantown: Alexandria Elizabeth Exley, Bachelor of Arts; Nicole Smith Poston, Master of Science in Nursing

Goodlettsville: Kathryn Paige Bennett, Bachelor of Social Work; Sarah Jane Downing, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Nicole Littrell, Bachelor of Science

Grandview: Alyssa Denise McClung, Bachelor of Science; John Hunter Mosley, Bachelor of Science

Gray: Cynthia Valerie Benjamin, Bachelor of Science; Allison Paige Bogart, Bachelor of Science; Jenna Marie Carmody, Bachelor of Business Administration; Janey M. Crabtree, Bachelor of General Studies; Stephanie L. Drushel, Bachelor of Business Administration; Asmahan Omar Elayan, Master of Social Work; Ethan A. Good, Bachelor of Science; Candace Barnett Gwin, Master of Accountancy; Whitney Elizabeth Head, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kylie B. Hensley, Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Alan Jones, Bachelor of Science; Katelyn Jones, Bachelor of Social Work; Hunter Thomas Moates, Bachelor of Business Administration; Cheyenne Rae Montgomery, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Brianna Hope Morelock, Bachelor of Science; Julie Irene Morrissey, Master of Arts; Michael Glenn Osterman, Bachelor of Business Administration; Destiny LouAnniah Roberts, Bachelor of Science; Amanda Shipley, Master of Social Work; Jordan Scott Stallard, Bachelor of Science; Matthew Hunter Stanton, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Kelly Trent, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Megan Zhenglu Valley, Bachelor of Science; Richard Anthony Vidrine, Bachelor of Science; Chantelle Elainie Williams, Bachelor of Science; Nicholas Andrew Wolf , Bachelor of Business Administration

Greeneville: Charles Ray Bowens, Bachelor of Science; Katelyn Breanna Bowman, Bachelor of Social Work; Maci Alexandria Brown, Bachelor of Science; Logan Elizabeth Carter, Bachelor of Science; Lacodya Shea Collins, Master of Education; Katherine Elizabeth Cooter, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kylea Brynn Cordwell, Bachelor of Science; Kimberly Rena Cox, Bachelor of Social Work; Collin Marshall Crews, Bachelor of Science; Hayley Brooke Crum, Bachelor of Science; Christian A. Dawson, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Ann Denney, Master of Arts in Teaching; Kaitlin Brooke Evans, Bachelor of Science; Ashlynne Claire Fezell, Master of Arts in Teaching; Isaiah Edwin Green, Bachelor of Music; Alyssa Nicole Hamilton, Bachelor of Business Administration; Samantha Haley Haynes, Bachelor of Business Administration; Dustin M. Holland, Bachelor of Science; Maisie Renee Holt, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Rebekah Jacobs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Connor Lee Landers, Bachelor of Science; Makaela B. Malone, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Elizabeth Louise Manis, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Anne McLain, Bachelor of Business Administration; Blake Alexander Medley, Bachelor of Science; Avery Douglas Myers, Bachelor of Science; Jaime Lyn Parman-Ryans, Doctor of Philosophy; Aarti Patel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Phillip Ray Peters, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science; Cecilia Kimber Violet Rapp, Bachelor of Science; Rebecca Deanne Renner, Bachelor of Science; Ethan Eugene Sams, Bachelor of Science; MaKayla Ann Smyth, Master of Arts; Caleb Nolan Taber, Bachelor of Science; Chynna Sue Elizabeth Thompson, Bachelor of Science; Emily Jordan Trantham, Master of Social Work; Weston Robert Ward, Bachelor of Science; Whitney Lashae Wilhoit, Bachelor of Science; Mekindra Rae Williams, Master of Science in Nursing; Kiela Breanne Wills, Bachelor of Science; Robert C. Wright, Bachelor of Science; Tammy Gail Wright, Bachelor of Business Administration; Ethan M. Wykle, Bachelor of Business Administration

Hampton: Kelsey Shea Jones , Bachelor of Science; Wendy Maire Reed, Bachelor of Business Administration; Rachel Elizabeth Tester, Bachelor of Science

Harriman: Danny Lee Francis, Bachelor of Business Administration; Cierra Skye Sheldon, Bachelor of Science

Harrison: Samantha Marie Dunlay, Bachelor of Science

Harrogate: Kierstyn M. Carmical, Bachelor of Science; Johnna Melynn Cline, Bachelor of Science; Natalie Nicole Dubin, Master of Science; Olivia Paige Price, Bachelor of Science

Hartford: Kagen Raile Childress, Bachelor of Science

Hartsville: Alison Jane Martin, Master of Science

Heiskell: Courtney L. Connell, Bachelor of Science; Zachary T. Wooten, Bachelor of Business Administration

Hendersonville: Alisha Victoria Caruthers, Bachelor of General Studies; Rachael Anne Dana, Master of Science; Catherine Ann Flood, Master of Science; Mallory Renee Krauss, Bachelor of Science; Meyer Michael McMains, Bachelor of Science; Richmond Bishop Taylor, Bachelor of Business Administration

Hillsboro: Alexandria Michelle Sartain, Bachelor of Science

Hixson: Taylor Grant Eldridge, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Christy Nicole Johnson, Bachelor of Arts; Jamecia Alexis Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Alexandra N. Rutledge, Bachelor of Business Administration; Denise Tenpenny Stone, Graduate Certificate; Courtney Lynne Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jacksboro: Samuel Roy Arnold, Bachelor of Science; Zachery Edward Bruce, Bachelor of Science; Vivian Manley Rookard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Chris Michael Sharp, Bachelor of Science

Jackson: Anna Kristen Whitaker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jamestown: Cody A. Hull, Bachelor of Science

Jasper: Brooke Elizabeth Baxter, Bachelor of Science; John Trevor Romans, Bachelor of Science

Jefferson City: Parker Lance Denton, Master of Business Administration: Bree A. Eccles, Bachelor of Science; Cody Devin Lindsay, Bachelor of Science

Johnson City: Lin Zhang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Daniel Eric Adelman, Bachelor of Business Administration; Ashley Leighann Adkins, Bachelor of Science; Sultan Salah Uddi Ahmed, Bachelor of Science; Charles Chidiebere Akwari, Master of Arts; Hussain Habib Alaskary, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jennette Leigh Alexander, Bachelor of Science in Education; Alawi I. Alhashim, Master of Science; Abraham Basil Alhassan, Doctor of Public Health; Hassan Faisal Alkhateeb, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jessica Amber Allison, Bachelor of Music; Dhurgham Alsaffar, Bachelor of Science; Uzoma N. Alu, Master of Science in Nursing; Tulsi P. Amin, Bachelor of Science; Maria Aparcero Suero, Master of Arts and Graduate Certificate; Brittany Kristin Arnold, Graduate Certificate; Paul Steven Ashburn, Bachelor of Science; Yazeed Mohammed Asiri, Master of Science; Nicholas Mariano Balcells, Bachelor of Science; Chloe Elizabeth Bales, Bachelor of Science in Education; Ian Ernest Baptiste, Bachelor of Science; David R. Barlow, Bachelor of Science; Amethyst Faye Barnes, Bachelor of Science; Richardd Devry Hynuman Shastri Barran, Bachelor of Science; Kristine Georgie Barrett, Bachelor of Science in Education; Jessica Leann Barry, Master of Social Work; Kacy Wiley Bartow, Master of Science; Jenna Catherine Beamer, Master of Science in Nursing; Michael Andrew Bean, Bachelor of General Studies; Mary Katherine Bellamy, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Matthew Thomas Berglund, Master of Arts in Teaching; Tiffani A. Bigelow, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jessica Hall Bishop, Bachelor of Science; Robert W. Blankenship, Master of Education; Jacob Andrew Bolen, Master of Science; Olivier Bordes, Bachelor of Science; Melissa Botaro Rosa Bowers, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Marie Bowers, Bachelor of Science in Education; Gwen D. Braddock, Bachelor of Arts; Brandon G. Bragg, Master of Arts; Amy Mechell Brall, Bachelor of General Studies; Mandy Marie Brannen, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Meredith Alton Bridger, Master of Education; Zachary James Bruton, Bachelor of Science; Joshua William Buck, Master of Science in Nursing; Ivy Dawn Buerkle, Master of Social Work; Victoria Danielle Bunton, Bachelor of Business Administration; Krystian Burja, Master of Science; Michaela Noel Burke, Bachelor of Science; Taylor N. Burkette, Bachelor of Science in Education; Lara Brooke Byerley, Bachelor of Science; Danielle Nicole Byington, Master of Arts; Laura E. Cabaniss, Bachelor of Arts; Yan Cao, Master of Science; Chad Stewart Carr, Master of Social Work; Whitney Danielle Carrier, Graduate Certificate; Frank Graham Carroll, Bachelor of Science; Roberta Devin Champouillon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jona Ryan Charles, Bachelor of Science; Robert Lewis Chesser, Bachelor of Science; Charvi Choksi, Master of Public Health; Amanda Nicole Clark, Bachelor of Science; Zachary Daniel Clark, Master of Arts; Alana C. Claxton, Bachelor of Science; Marc Anthony Cloyd, Bachelor of Science; Sandra Jones Cobb, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Matthew Chase Coleman, Bachelor of Science; Molly Kristen Colley, Master of Arts; Hannah Marie Conerly, Bachelor of Science; Reagan L. Cornett, Bachelor of Science; Latifa Kulthum Corwell, Bachelor of Arts; Tara Kulthum Corwell, Bachelor of Science; Claire Marie Costello, Bachelor of Science; Nathaniel Joseph Couper, Bachelor of Arts; Crystal Summer Cox, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Katherine Craig, Bachelor of Science; Evan Scott Crigger, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bradley Scott Cross, Master of Science; Lauren Brooke Crowe, Bachelor of Science in Education; Emilija Cuculovska, Bachelor of Business Administration; Steven Frank Cunningham, Master of Arts; Shannon Darcey Cure, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kristina Marie Cusatti, Master of Social Work; Hailey Rene' Danielsen, Bachelor of General Studies; William Reed Darden, Master of Business Administration; Devorah Sharon Daught, Bachelor of Arts; Caitlin Suzanne Davis, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Patricia Davis, Bachelor of Business Administration; Rachael Dawn Davis, Bachelor of Science; Charles Mackenzie Dawn, Bachelor of Business Administration; Rhonda Annette Dawson, Bachelor of Social Work; Leslie Pace Derby, Bachelor of Business Administration; Hayley Christine Diehl, Bachelor of Social Work; Holly Dillon Dockery, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Maria D. Dougherty, Graduate Certificate; Karissa Lynne Doughty, Bachelor of Arts; Parker August Dreves, Master of Arts; Mark Elliott Dula, Master of Public Health; Rebecca Diane Edwards, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Heather Nicole Eggers, Master of Science; Rana Mohamed Elgazzar, Bachelor of Science; Wendolin Joette Elrod, Master of Arts; Michael John Erskin, Master of Science; Michael R. Espy, Master of Science; Jessica May Fabozzi, Bachelor of Business Administration; Cory Fain, Master of Arts in Teaching; Abby L. Foster, Bachelor of Science; Sarah-Catherine Fowler, Master of Arts; Conor Douglas Franklin, Bachelor of Business Administration; Halston Elizabeth Freeman, Bachelor of Science; David Luke Frost, Bachelor of Science; Tabitha Lynn Fulwiler, Bachelor of Science; John Ryan Galyon, Bachelor of Social Work; Whitney Morgan Gambrell, Bachelor of Science; Mingjian Gao, Bachelor of Business Administration; Rui Gao, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kevin Garrabrant, Bachelor of Science; Kelli Garretson, Bachelor of Social Work; Sarah Jean Gilham, Bachelor of Business Administration; Shaoqing Gong, Doctor of Public Health; Alison Caroline Gorzka, Master of Education; Erin Michelle Granoski, Bachelor of Science; Janice Greene, Doctor of Public Health; Ashley Lauren Greenway, Master of Social Work; Barbara Elizabeth Griffith, Master of Arts in Teaching; Virginia Power Groover, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jiaqi Guo, Bachelor of Business Administration; Sweta Gupta, Bachelor of Science; Nicholas James Haas, Bachelor of Arts; Brandon Ross Hammes, Master of Accountancy; Peilin Han, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jordan Ashley Hansen, Master of Arts; Evan James Harmon, Bachelor of Science; Emily Elliott Harrison, Master of Arts in Teaching; Jordan Christopher Harrison, Bachelor of Science; Elisa Nicole Henson, Bachelor of Science; Perrin Herring, Bachelor of Business Administration; Nathan R. Hitchcock, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Lyndsay Ann Hobbs, Bachelor of Arts; Taylor Brianna Hodge, Bachelor of Science; Karen R. Hoefer, Bachelor of Science; Joseph Scott Hoilman, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Kelsey Holden, Master of Science; Rebekah Leigh Hornyak, Bachelor of Science in Education; Garryn Rhena Howard, Bachelor of Science; Preston Andrew Howard, Bachelor of Science; Zhaoheng Hu, Bachelor of Business Administration; Matthew Garrett Humphrey, Bachelor of Science; Chace Thomas Huskey, Bachelor of Business Administration; Efosa Imasuen, Master of Science; Joseph Richard Jackson, Bachelor of Arts; Haley Nicole Jeno, Bachelor of General Studies; Alec Carter Johnson, Master of Arts in Teaching; Sarakay Fleenor Johnson, Graduate Certificate; Rhiannon Joker, Bachelor of Arts; Kylie Wahlbon Jones, Bachelor of Science; Patricia Frances Jordan, Bachelor of Science; Morgan Brianna Ketner, Bachelor of Social Work; Dana Ali Khalaf, Master of Science; Mohammad Ali Khalaf, Bachelor of Science; Morgan Haley Knack, Bachelor of Science; James Gregory Knight, Bachelor of Science; Timothy Michael Labay, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jessica Denise Lang, Bachelor of Science; Catherine Emile Lanthorn, Bachelor of Science in Education; Nicholas Charles Lauderdale, Bachelor of Business Administration; Sydney Addison Lawson, Bachelor of Science; Robin Marie Ledford, Master of Social Work; Kenneth Alexander Lee, Bachelor of Science; Edward Francis Leinaar, Master of Public Health; Rachael Maciver Lewis, Master of Science in Nursing; Shuhai Li, Master of Science; Michael Neill Littleford, Bachelor of Science in Education; Bin Liu, Bachelor of Business Administration; Yangshuo Liu, Master of Public Administration; Andrew Curtis Longworth, Bachelor of Applied Science; Abigail Jean Love, Bachelor of Science; Erica Michelle Lutz, Bachelor of Arts; Makayla Brianne Malone, Bachelor of Science; Landon Richard Martin, Bachelor of Business Administration; Don Andrew McCarty, Bachelor of Science; Jennifer Ann McCulloch, Bachelor of Arts; Jonathan Caleb McDonald, Bachelor of Science in Education; David Patrick McGuinn, Master of Arts in Teaching; Alexandra Elizabeth Middaugh, Master of Science; Robyn Renfro Middleton, Bachelor of Science in Education; Daniel Ray Miller, Bachelor of Science; Megan Elizabeth Miller, Graduate Certificate; Taylor Renee Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kelly Brooke Mitchell, Graduate Certificate; Michael Morun, Master of Arts; Olivia Beth Moses, Bachelor of Science; Amanda Marsh Mowell, Master of Science; Katrina Kaye Musick, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Ariel Mynatt, Bachelor of Arts; Jelissa Kita Neal, Bachelor of Science; Stephanie Elizabeth Neas, Bachelor of Science in Education; Bradley T. Nguyen, Bachelor of Science; Amanda Sahl Nicholson, Bachelor of Arts; Matthew B. Oerly, Master of Arts in Teaching; Jonathan Scott Ogle, Bachelor of Science; Daniel Brock Olinger, Bachelor of Business Administration; Hunter Clay Oliver, Bachelor of Science in Education; Elijah Ray Osborne, Bachelor of Science; Mollie-Kathleen Hansen O'Shaughnessy, Bachelor of Arts; Kylie Morgan Otto, Bachelor of Science; Khady Oussou Ouattara, Bachelor of Science; Gabriel A. Oxendine, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Frances Pagel, Master of Education; Latika Rani Paul, Master of Social Work; Lauren Beth Penley, Master of Arts; Gabriel Thomas Perry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sarah Janine Perry, Bachelor of Science; Shai Marie Perry, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jordyn McKenzie Peterson, Master of Education; Madison Danielle Phillips, Bachelor of Business Administration; Austin Thomas Philpott, Bachelor of Science; Linda Rose Presnell, Bachelor of Science; Chadwick Keith Pritchard, Bachelor of Science; Julie Anne Proctor, Bachelor of Social Work; Rebecca Faith Rasnick, Bachelor of Science; Russell William Redding, Bachelor of Science; Paige Noel Reed, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Klaudia Meghan Reyes-Marcano, Bachelor of Science; Renzey Alice Rice, Bachelor of Science; Amanda Jean Roark, Bachelor of Science; Harvey S. Robbers, Bachelor of Science; Paige Renee Roberts, Bachelor of Business Administration; Millie Patricia Robinson, Master of Education; Eva Carolina Rodriguez, Bachelor of General Studies; Jashalund Denise Royston, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Moss Sanders, Bachelor of Science; Araceli Santos, Bachelor of Business Administration; Joseph V. Schaum, Bachelor of Science; Terra Mae Schmenger, Bachelor of Arts; Kenneth Marshall Seaton, Master of Science;

Rachel Ann Shanks, Bachelor of Science; Julia Christine Sharma, Master of Social Work; Emmanuel Basil Shipstone, Master of Business Administration; Ashley Nicole Shouse, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Randall Emmalee-Faith Simpson, Master of Public Health; Blake Martin Smith, Bachelor of Science; Dustin Leland Smith, Master of Public Administration; Iesha Derrelle Smith, Bachelor of Science; Jocelyn Louise Holler Smith, Master of Education; Lindsay Hope Smith, Bachelor of Social Work; Mary Kathryn Smith, Master of Social Work; Rachel Nicole Smith, Bachelor of Science; Rachael Lynn Snyder, Bachelor of Science; Alexandra Eve Spangler, Bachelor of Science; Stephanie Ann Sparks, Bachelor of Social Work; Nathan Richard Spaulding, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Ann Stinnett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ashleigh Nicole Stocton, Bachelor of Science; Irshaan Adam Stoss, Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts; Holly Renee Street, Bachelor of Science; Chelsea R. Taylor, Master of Arts; Matthew Martin Taylor, Master of Science in Nursing; Michelle Montano Taylor, Master of Science; Grace Callaway Thompson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bridgett Desiree Tipton, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lucas Andrew Tipton, Bachelor of Business Administration; Laura Catherine Torbett, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Jessica LeAnne Trivette, Bachelor of Science; Morgan Christine Troupe, Bachelor of Science; Muneer Uddin, Bachelor of Science; Wesley Alexander Vaughan, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Morgan Vest, Bachelor of Arts; Ashley Elizabeth Wagner, Master of Arts in Teaching; Leanna Hope Wagner, Master of Education; Jeralyn Anne Walker, Bachelor of Science; Pengkun Wang, Bachelor of Business Administration; Scotty Lynn Ward, Bachelor of Science; Violetta V. Ward, Master of Science in Nursing; Steven Kyle Warden, Bachelor of Science; Robert Eric Watterson, Graduate Certificate; Steven Fredrick Waycaster, Bachelor of Science; Kassidy Brooke Weber, Bachelor of Science; Homer E. Weeks, Graduate Certificate; Xin Wei, Master of Arts; Melissa Susanne Whaley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Amaris Kathleen White, Bachelor of Science; Erin Evans Whitley, Master of Education; Audrey Lee Wilkinson, Master of Education; Kelsey Morgan Wilson, Bachelor of Science; Austin Miles Wingate, Bachelor of Science in Education; Christopher Zachary Witkowski, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Melinda Faye Woodall, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts; Alexis Grace Woods, Bachelor of Science in Education; Meira Mahmoud Yasin, Graduate Certificate; Svetlana Yatsky, Bachelor of Science; Jefferson Andrew Young, Master of Arts; Abbey Rose Younger, Bachelor of Science; Rawan Nazih Youssef, Master of Arts in Teaching; Mengyuan Zhang, Master of Arts; Fengru Zhao, Master of Public Health; Yuxin Zhou, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kevin Kristopher Zollinger, Master of Science

Jonesborough: Tara Nicole Andies, Bachelor of Social Work; Jana Erin Archer, Master of Science; Shanna Lynette Arrington, Bachelor of Social Work; Connor Thomas Bartow, Bachelor of Science; Whitney Ann Bates, Bachelor of Arts; William F. Bledsoe, Bachelor of Science; John R. Bragg, Doctor of Education; Sarah Beth Breeding, Bachelor of Arts; Thomas Wesley Buxton, Bachelor of Science; Mary Christina Campbell, Master of Science in Nursing; Alicia Carpenter, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kaitlyn Marie Darter, Master of Science; Kristen Michelle Davis, Bachelor of Science; Cynthia Elizabeth Dillow, Bachelor of Science; Summer Nicole Donald, Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science; Kayla Michelle Eggleston, Bachelor of Social Work; Ciara Candace Fidalgo, Bachelor of Science; Adam Mitchell Franklin, Bachelor of Science; Jason Stafford Gamble, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Dawn Garland, Bachelor of Science; Matthew Thomas Hagy, Bachelor of Science; Shelley Harrell, Bachelor of Business Administration; Melanie N. Hart, Master of Business Administration; Matthew Todd Hartgrove, Bachelor of Music; Kelly Nicole Holsombach, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Social Work; Angela M. Caldwell Jarrett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brandon Elliot Jones, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Elyse Kennedy, Bachelor of Science; Lindsey Nicole King, Bachelor of Arts; Dana Jarred Light, Bachelor of Science; Rebecca Jane Lyons, Bachelor of Science; Benjamin Ryan Shane Martin, Bachelor of Science; Amber Michelle Miller, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kathryn Elizabeth Mominee, Bachelor of Science; Carissa Nichole Myers, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Daniel M. Noel, Master of Arts in Teaching; Laura Kate Osteen, Master of Arts; John Daniel Patrone, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Lynn Paulson, Master of Arts; Carie Ann Payne, Bachelor of Science; Mitchell Seth Pearce, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Eric Pressley, Bachelor of Business Administration; Sharon Faye Rowell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Raini M. Rowenhorst, Bachelor of Arts; Anthony McCoy Sanders, Bachelor of Science; Kristen Leann Shell, Master of Business Administration; Caleb Lamar Stephens, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Marjette Stewart, Master of Social Work; Andrew Phillip Stover, Bachelor of Science; Joshua I. Stroud, Bachelor of Science; Brandon Edward Taylor, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Elizabeth Thomson, Bachelor of Science; Jayce Emmanuel Trent, Master of Accountancy; Kiersten Nicole Turner, Bachelor of Arts; Megan Taylor Walker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kaitlyn Maria Webb, Bachelor of Science; Amy J. Weber, Master of Public Health; Gabrielle Elizabeth Wexler, Bachelor of Arts; Trevor Austin Willis, Bachelor of Science; Everett Seth Wright, Bachelor of Science; Amy Lisa Young, Master of Education

Kingsport: Bethany Irene Adkins, Master of Arts in Teaching; Warren S. Austin, Bachelor of Science; Faith Allison Ball, Bachelor of Science; David Allen Bateman, Bachelor of Science; Erika Christina Blanken, Bachelor of Science; Sherri Lynne Brooks, Bachelor of Social Work; Faith Leann Browder, Bachelor of Science; Sara Rebekah Bryant, Master of Social Work; Jeffrey Cameron Buck, Master of Arts in Teaching; James Landon Burrell, Bachelor of Science; Carrie Logan Burton, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kelli Nicole Byrd, Master of Arts; Tanya Lee Cable, Master of Education; Clint Allen Caldwell, Bachelor of Business Administration; Hannah Marie Carley, Bachelor of Science; Johnna M. Cassell, Bachelor of Science; Adam Weston Church, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Mae Cockrell, Bachelor of Science; Conner Shane Collette, Bachelor of Science; Christopher Waite Cook, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jocelyn Richee Cradic, Bachelor of Science; Quiana Paige Cradic, Bachelor of Arts; Mitchell Simpson Crowe, Bachelor of Science; Kelsey Danielle Davidson, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Thayer Davis, Master of Science in Nursing; Clinton Scott Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Paige N. Davis, Bachelor of Arts; Amanda Jade Debord, Bachelor of Business Administration; Wyatt Austin Dennison, Bachelor of Business Administration; Stanley William Derrick, Bachelor of Science; Timothy Adam Dougherty, Bachelor of Science; Lisa Ann Duncan, Bachelor of Social Work; Dwayne Dunkerson, Master of Science in Nursing; Thomas David Elswick, Bachelor of Science; Kaitlin Ann England, Bachelor of Science; William Derrick Epps, Bachelor of Music; Carly Denise Fields, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Nicole Fields, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Derek Channing Fisher, Bachelor of Business Administration; David Clay Floyd, Bachelor of Science; Tucker L. Foster, Bachelor of Arts; Mark Allan Glotzbach, Bachelor of Arts; Britani Marie Golden, Master of Arts; Katelyn A. Gray, Bachelor of Business Administration; Heather Nicole Green, Master of Science; McKalyne Neal Griffin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; John Taylor Griggs, Bachelor of Science; Corey Donovan Hall, Bachelor of Science; Jon Howard Hall, Bachelor of Science; Audrey Fay Hammonds, Bachelor of Arts; Angela Brooke Harless, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hannah Faye Haworth, Bachelor of Science; Kaitlyn Michele Heidt, Bachelor of Science; Haley Elizabeth Herndon, Bachelor of Science; Ryan Carl Herron, Bachelor of Business Administration; Scott Leland Hill, Bachelor of Science; Jenny Lynn Hilton, Bachelor of Science; Jane Bryan Honeycutt, Doctor of Education; Caleb J. Ignace, Bachelor of Science; Candice J. Irvin, Bachelor of Science; Haley Brooke James, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Doye Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Gwendolyn Elizbeth Jones, Bachelor of Science; Emilee Rose Ketron, Master of Science; Melissa Deanne Landry, Bachelor of Science; Dustin Ryan Lawson, Bachelor of Arts; Emily Brooke Lawson, Master of Education; Logan Lawson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Morgan Nicole Leblanc, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Ryan William Lockhart; Bachelor of Science; Tammy Michelle Long, Bachelor of Social Work; Matthew Morgan Lott, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jeremiah Emil Lounds, Master of Business Administration; Lapri Nicole Mamudu, Bachelor of General Studies; Moriah Rachel May, Bachelor of Science; Jamin Michael McCann, Bachelor of Science; John Michael Harman McCord, Bachelor of General Studies; Megan Lee McCoy, Master of Social Work; Alex Chandler Meade, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; David Terry Medukas, Bachelor of Science; Kayla Joy Metcalf, Bachelor of Arts; Amy E. Meyer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bethany Ann Millard, Bachelor of Business Administration; Rebeccah A. Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; William Andrew Miller, Bachelor of Business Administration; Miranda Jane Mitchell, Master of Social Work; Christin Michelle Montgomery, Bachelor of General Studies; Mariah Leigh Montgomery, Bachelor of Science; Charles Neal Moore, Bachelor of Business Administration; John Christopher Moore, Bachelor of Science; Kelsie Kristine Moore, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Mychel Moore, Bachelor of Business Administration; Ashton Brooke Morelock, Bachelor of Science; Timisha Ann Mosley, Bachelor of Social Work; India Brooke Mounts, Bachelor of Business Administration; Holly Renee Nelms, Bachelor of Science; Gregory Charles Nickels, Bachelor of Science; Aaron Jacob Oakes, Bachelor of Science; Haley Alexis Page, Bachelor of Science; Emilee Dione Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Education; Landon Austin Prince, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Patrick Michael Quinn, Bachelor of Science; Catherine Annette Raible, Bachelor of Music; Amber Michelle Ramsey, Bachelor of Science; Charlotte Marie Reasor, Master of Arts; Madison Paige Rhoten, Bachelor of Science; Kailey Angela Riddle, Bachelor of Science; Macie Martiel Riddle, Bachelor of Science; Morgan Lyndie Robbins, Bachelor of Science; Aislynn Leah Rorrer, Bachelor of Social Work; Cory James Rowe, Bachelor of Science; Christopher Scott Runyon, Bachelor of Science; Maryam Sadeghi, Bachelor of Science; Katelyn Miranda Salyers, Bachelor of Science; Michael William Sanders, Bachelor of Science; Travis Lamar Sensabaugh, Bachelor of General Studies; Kelli Ann Shelton, Bachelor of Science; David Jackson Shepherd, Bachelor of Science; Justin Reid Shortt, Bachelor of Science; Tracy Louise Simpson, Bachelor of Social Work; Adriana Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kelsey M. Smith, Bachelor of Science in Education; Olivia Gayle Steinmann, Bachelor of Science; James A. Stratton, Bachelor of General Studies; Timothy Peyton Taylor, Bachelor of Science; Justice Einette Turner, Bachelor of Science; Ashley DeeAnn Wagner, Master of Social Work; Kathryn Rene Weinman, Master of Arts in Teaching; James Anthony Wernke, Doctor of Education; Haley Catherine White, Bachelor of Arts; Mackenzie L. Whitener, Bachelor of Science; Priscilla Elizabeth Marie Wild, Bachelor of Science; Kaylea Nicole Williams, Bachelor of Arts; Emily Makaela Wills, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Graham Thomas Witherspoon, Bachelor of Science; Brookly Renee Younce, Bachelor of Science; Parker Alan Zollman, Bachelor of Science

Kingston: Cameron James Strickland, Bachelor of Business Administration; Shawn Mason Van Horn, Bachelor of Music

Kingston Springs: Nathaniel Cole Skaggs, Master of Arts

Knoxville: Abdullah Khalid Almanei, Bachelor of Business Administration; Musaad Aljelaidan, Bachelor of Business Administration; Luke Joseph Armitage, Bachelor of Science; Mary Rose Armitage, Bachelor of Science; Brian Lee Bailey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Julia Vernice Ball, Master of Science in Nursing; Brittany Elizabeth Biorck, Bachelor of Business Administration; Christina Leigh Birchfield, Master of Science in Nursing; Donielle Dawn Brinkley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cameron E. Buckner, Master of Public Administration; Abby Alizabeth Cate, Bachelor of Arts; Spencer Dean Cate, Bachelor of Science; Sandra Elizabeth Charnley, Master of Science in Nursing; Hannah Mariah Childress, Bachelor of Science; Kelsey Elenora Clark, Bachelor of Science; Emily Rebecca Colvin, Master of Business Administration; Christy Michelle Cox, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cheyenne Jade Crowe, Master of Science; Melissa Dodson, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Barry Jerome Dove, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Elizabeth Doyle, Master of Science; Chelsea Cheyenne Duke, Bachelor of Science; Alicia Jill Dunaway, Master of Science in Nursing; Cierra Susann Easterday, Bachelor of Science; Heather Lynn Edmundson, Master of Social Work; Andrew Joseph Ellis, Bachelor of Science; Ibukun Samson Fakoya, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Morgin Nicole Grant, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Chloe' Allyson Hall, Bachelor of Science; Justin Allen Hall, Bachelor of Science; Rebekah White Harper, Master of Science in Nursing; Cody Mitchell Hastings, Bachelor of Science; Jennifer M. Henry, Master of Science in Nursing; Carolyn Lorene Hinch, Bachelor of Science; Tanja Marie Holtman Alexander, Bachelor of Science in Education; Sara Chesnee Howard, Master of Public Health; Megan Marie Huchison, Master of Science; Katelyn E. Hundley, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Nykea J. Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Khairunnissa Aziz Jooma, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Ashley Carol Kessler, Master of Education; Tia Ann Kirkpatrick, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Eleni Kyra Klonaris, Bachelor of Science; Patrick Joshua Ledbetter, Bachelor of Science; Jacob Henry Lister, Bachelor of Science; Tiffany Brooke Littleton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Olivia Gabrielle Lutts, Bachelor of Science; Megh Mohit Mankad, Bachelor of General Studies; Elizabeth Hendrich Margle, Master of Science in Nursing; Alan Lane Martin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Benjamin Lee McFee, Bachelor of Science; Kaitlyn Michelle McKee, Bachelor of Science; Michael George Medina, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lydiah Grace Merritt, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Annettra Patrice Middleton, Master of Science in Nursing; Emily Marie Moore, Bachelor of Science; Patrick Devin Oakes, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Domingo Ontiveros, Bachelor of Science; Lindsey Morgan Owen, Bachelor of Arts; Philip Andrew Pasillas, Bachelor of Science; Lynette Gabriela Payne, Bachelor of Arts; Robin Elizabethton Pendleton; Master of Science in Nursing; Lauren Renee Plath, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mallory Payton Presnell, Bachelor of Science; Rebecca Erion Proctor, Master of Public Health; Andrew James Puckett, Bachelor of Science; Kristin Grace Pudelek, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Katherine Marie Reed, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Debra Lynn Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Gabriel Guillermo Saavedra, Bachelor of Business Administration; William Gregory Seguine, Bachelor of Science; Carlie Ann Serpa, Bachelor of Science; Benjamin Anthony Settlemyre, Master of Arts; Pooja Manesh Shah, Bachelor of Science; Sabina Brooke Simmons, Bachelor of Science; Rebekah Elizabeth Spary, Bachelor of Science; William Bryson Stafford, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Andrew Logan Starrett, Bachelor of Science; Abigail E. Strozyk, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brennan Zane Sullivan, Bachelor of Science; Ryan Alan Thally, Bachelor of Science; Morgan Grace Tingle, Bachelor of Music; Jenay Latrice Turner, Master of Arts; Zachary Stephen Wardlaw, Master of Science; Amy Ellen Wilson, Bachelor of Science; David Skyler Winchester, Bachelor of Science

Kodak: Brandy Michelle Catlett, Bachelor of Science in Education; Abigail Bethanie Chasteen, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Jo Drennen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Christopher John Sakacsi, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

LaFollette: Christopher Blake Arnold, Bachelor of Business Administration; Hannah Dawn Hatmaker; Bachelor of Science in Education; Brandon Tyler Johnson, Master of Business Administration; Amanda Paige McFall, Bachelor of Science; Destiny Nicole Welden, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts

Lake City: Douglas Ray White, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lakeland: Lorie Shepard Baker, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Lenior City: Kara Elizabeth Ford, Bachelor of Business Administration; Emma Caroline Myrick, Bachelor of Science; Jacob Matthew Noah, Bachelor of Business Administration; Blair Kristina Patterson, Bachelor of Science; Rebecca Delaney Pierce, Bachelor of Arts; Kelsey Nicole Shubert, Bachelor of Science; Kelley Elise Thomas, Doctor of Education

Lexington: Emily Lauren Rushing, Graduate Certificate;

Limestone: Haley Starr Ball, Bachelor of Science; Emily Victoria Cable, Bachelor of Business Administration; Nicole Marie Holt, Doctor of Public Health; Dustin Allen Shelton, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Livingston: Rachel Jean Holman, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Lookout Mountain: Laura Lenore Kathleen Dassow, Bachelor of Science; Caroline Alexis Decosimo, Doctor of Public Health

Loudon: Martha Kate Andel, Bachelor of Science; Alexa Deann Gildersleeve, Bachelor of Science; Ashleigh Elizabeth Shain, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Louisville: Julia Gabrielle Stiltner, Bachelor of Social Work; Chloe Grace Wolfe, Bachelor of Arts

Manchester: Ta'Neesa La'Nay Buchanan, Bachelor of Science; Tyler Ryan King, Bachelor of Science; Alaina Faith Lusk, Bachelor of Science

Maryville: Teresa Marie Arnold, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Micaela Cornett, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; David A. Cox, Bachelor of Business Administration; Mckenzie Beth Crook, Bachelor of Science in Education; Emmery MacKenzie Curtis, Master of Science; Baylee Austin DeLozier, Bachelor of Science; Victoria Evelyn Forgea, Bachelor of Science; Logan Elizabeth Frazier, Bachelor of Science; James David Gass, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Alexandra Hensley, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Antoinette Jenkins, Bachelor of Science; Jordan M. Keasler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Genevieve Iva Kupritz, Master of Business Administration; Joshua Louis Laurent, Bachelor of Business Administration; Tiffany Mariah Lowe, Bachelor of Science; Emily Paige Marmon, Bachelor of Arts; Sarah Elizabeth McLemore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Victoria Mary Katherine Meloy, Master of Science in Nursing; Emily Jade Miceli, Bachelor of Science; Gage Evan Montgomery, Bachelor of Science; Carmen Conner Nations, Bachelor of Science; Laurie Ann Potter, Master of Science in Nursing; Jonathen Chanze Pritchett, Bachelor of Science; Beaugh R. Robinson, Bachelor of Science; Kylie Alise Russell, Master of Arts; Heather Diane Saunders, Master of Science in Nursing; Haven Ashley Spanyer, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Noel Tiner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cheryl Wall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Matthew McIver Warriner, Bachelor of Science; Jennifer Rebecca Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mascot: Shayla Renee Atkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

McDonald: Jasmine Elise Quailey, Master of Arts; Sloane Kendall Rakestraw, Bachelor of Science; Sally Weeks Randall, Master of Science in Nursing

McMinnville: Blair McKenzie Fisher, Bachelor of Science; Michael Paul Barnes, Bachelor of Arts; Emaly Mae Cox, Master of Science; Ashlen Brooke Redmon, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Medon: Albert Louis Merriweather, Bachelor of Science

Memphis: Corey Maurice Carter, Bachelor of Science; Alisha LaShea Hammond, Bachelor of Science; Lucky Kirigo, Bachelor of Science; Monique LaTriece Long, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Midway: Katelyn Marie Miller, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Millington: Anna Caitlin Yancey, Bachelor of Science;

Minor Hill: James L. Erwin, Bachelor of Science

Mohawk: Betsy Brooke Shaw, Bachelor of Science

Monterey: Daniel J. Miller, Master of Arts

Mooresburg: Jamie Victoria Cobble, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Brooke Seals, Bachelor of Business Administration;

Morrison: Robert Norman Eschenbacher, Bachelor of Science

Morristown: Gina Linette Alston, Bachelor of Business Administration; Sandra Elizabeth Anderson, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Nicole Berry, Bachelor of Social Work; Jarred Rubin Cadwallader, Bachelor of Arts; Samantha Nicole Carroll, Master of Education; Tina Michelle Clark, Bachelor of Science; Chelsey Elizabeth Cottrell, Bachelor of Science in Education; Derrick Allen Crigger, Bachelor of Science; Ashlyn Ruth Dalton, Bachelor of Science; Rebecca Leigh Davis, Master of Arts; Leah Dawn Decker, Bachelor of Science in Education; Alexandria L. Farmer, Bachelor of Science; Cody Alan Giles, Bachelor of Science; Matthew David Gjedde, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lenka Goins, Bachelor of Science; Gerald Quentin Greenlee, Master of Arts; Giemauraly Kierkey Mariano Guisadio, Bachelor of Science; Haley Kathryn Hawks, Master of Science; Trystan Dakota Humann, Bachelor of Science; Ryan Douglas Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Kandi Lynn Kirk, Bachelor of Arts; Allison R. Knight, Bachelor of Science; Brandon Eric Lawson, Bachelor of Arts; Kelsea Rachel Lawson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Olga S. Mallicoat, Master of Science in Nursing; Sarah M. Matson, Bachelor of Science; Courtney E. McFall, Bachelor of Science; David Ralph McFarland, Master of Social Work; Aviana Lee McMahan, Bachelor of Science; Philip Taylor Morrisett, Bachelor of Science; Kayleigh Ann Neilson, Bachelor of Science; Leslie Ann Poole, Master of Science; Matthew Allan Potter, Bachelor of Science; Nathan Lee Reed, Bachelor of Science; Ashli Taylor Rogers, Bachelor of Science; Mattison Victoria Rogers, Bachelor of Science; Derek Mitchell Samples, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kayla Briana Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ashley Raye Stanifer, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Jennifer Leigh Thayer, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Natasha A. Ward, Bachelor of Science; Marlee Elizabeth West, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Mosheim: Rachel Michelle Banks, Bachelor of Science; Derek Logan Beach, Bachelor of Science; Dana Marie Guinn, Master of Education; Wesley Eugene Harris, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Brooke Landers, Bachelor of Science in Education; Mary Elizabeth Scruggs, Master of Education; Mason Victoria Smyth, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Mount Carmel: Emily I. Clark, Bachelor of Arts; Rebecca Emily Horton, Bachelor of Arts; Bronwyn Leigh Jackson, Bachelor of Arts; Reagan Kennedy James, Bachelor of Arts; Cierra Paige Pearcy, Bachelor of Science in Education; Siera Breanne Robinette, Bachelor of Science

Mount Juliet: Danielle Nicole Dotts, Master of Arts in Teaching; Ashton Brooke Hester, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

Mountain City: Everett Jackson Amburn, Master of Science in Allied Health; Sky Nicole Campbell, Bachelor of Science; Amanda D. Cornett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Shelley Nicole Johannesson, Bachelor of Science; Andrea Rose McKinney, Bachelor of Science

Murfreesboro: Shaquita Lashea Bonds, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Gabriela Victoria Coronel, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Nicole Kadlitz, Bachelor of Science; Leah Abbigail Leitnaker, Master of Science; Hallie Marie Sartain, Bachelor of Science; Michelle D. Wanzor, Bachelor of Arts

Nashville: Vladislav Yevgeniy Avditskiy, Bachelor of Science; Hoyt David Cowell, Bachelor of Science; Lisa Condra Davies, Doctor of Education; Molly Kathryn Ellson, Bachelor of Social Work; Veran Antonita Fairrow, Master of Public Health; Genevieve Ann Hargrove, Bachelor of Science; Cameron Macoa Hodges, Bachelor of Science; Michael Steven Kirtley, Master of Arts; Griffin Mitchell Krieg, Bachelor of Science; Kendall Marie Manning, Bachelor of Science; Chelsea Jean Ridley, Master of Public Health; Brett Jacob Schneiderman, Doctor of Audiology; Tessa Noelle Starkey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

New Market: Allison Kristine Gingerich, Bachelor of Science; Rebecca Horner, Master of Education; Nicholas Lee Jones, Bachelor of Science; Sarah Dee Miller, Master of Arts; Michael Thomas Turner, Bachelor of Science;

New Tazewell: Clark Aaron Debusk, Master of Science; Brittany Taylor McLain, Master of Science

Newport: Devon Marie Brooks, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Elizabeth Cook, Master of Social Work; Turner Paige Gilland, Bachelor of Science; Shalee Ottinger Nanney, Master of Science in Nursing; Kalynn Yvonne Ogle, Bachelor of Science; Elaina Larray-Webb Owens, Bachelor of Science; Megan Ruth Parker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Angela Melissa Phillips, Master of Science in Nursing; Jalese S. Pruitt, Bachelor of Science; Caitlin Corinne Ramsey, Bachelor of Business Administration; Ashley Leeann Williamson, Bachelor of Business Administration

Niota: Kamiryn Anne Scalesi, Bachelor of Science

Nolensville: Neil Natvar Patel, Bachelor of Science

Normandy: Jessica Danielle Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Norris: Sawyer H. Doud, Bachelor of Science

Oak Ridge: Aaron G. Bookout, Bachelor of Science; Emma Elizabeth Hammer, Bachelor of Arts; Michael Lewis Moss, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Vivian Palmer, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts; Victor Ochieng Shem, Bachelor of Science

Old Hickory: Andrew Tyler Bown, Bachelor of Science

Oliver Springs: Lindsey Rae Fadnek, Bachelor of Science; Maria Corinne Long, Bachelor of Arts

Ooltewah: Laura Taylor Boston, Master of Science; Kelsey Elizabeth Chernak, Bachelor of Business Administration; Katherine Elizabeth Dickerson, Bachelor of Science; Jonathon Ray Kell, Bachelor of Arts; Leslie Moro, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Lisa Marie Swearingen, Master of Science; Don Hatton Vanhook, Bachelor of Science

Parrottsville: Allison Michelle Battaglia, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Nathan Elijah Brown, Bachelor of Science; Brian Matthew Conner, Master of Public Administration; Amanda Grace Morrow, Bachelor of General Studies; Skyler P. Sane, Bachelor of Social Work; Stephanie B. Sprouse, Bachelor of Social Work;

Pigeon Forge: Beatriz Cano Diaz, Bachelor of Arts; Kendra Shea Fleming, Bachelor of Science in Education; Shawn Ray Garza, Bachelor of Science; Kristin Hodge, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Leann Price, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Kelsea Briane Rognerud, Bachelor of Science

Pikeville: Ethanie Anne Cagle, Graduate Certificate

Piney Flats: Mary Caitlin Alison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sean Patrick Blayney, Bachelor of Science; Melissa L. Boyles, Bachelor of Science; Jonathan Thomas Brewster, Bachelor of Science; Madison Taylor Bulla, Bachelor of Science; Charles Benjamin Coalson, Bachelor of Science; Jessie Diane Crowe, Master of Arts in Teaching; Anastasia Desiree Eames-Lynch, Bachelor of Science; Charles Patrick Fulwider, Bachelor of Science; Nicole V. Herring, Bachelor of Science; John Michael Jarrett, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Elisabeth King, Master of Education; Benjamin Ryan Leichliter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Benjamin Luke McClain, Bachelor of Science; Scott A. Melton, Bachelor of Arts; Brittany H. Pealer, Bachelor of Science; Justin M. Suder, Bachelor of Business Administration; Heather McIsaac Weeks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Portland: Haley Anne Pritchett, Master of Education

Powell: Halley Ruth Cable, Bachelor of Science; Skyler Maxwell Faull, Bachelor of Science; Olivia Nicole Price, Bachelor of Science; Jordan Leah Smith, Bachelor of Science; Caleb Christopher Tipton, Doctor of Education; Joshua Charles Tipton, Doctor of Education; Sara Jane Tovar, Bachelor of Science; Willie Brandon Wallace, Bachelor of Arts

Red Boiling Springs: Charity Faith Asberry, Bachelor of Arts

Riceville: Johnathan Daniel Jones, Bachelor of Science

Rickman: Olivia Danielle Simpson, Bachelor of Science

Roan Mountain: Elijah Charles Buchanan, Bachelor of Science; Arizona G. Clawson, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Wendy R. Ellison, Bachelor of Science; Kelly Allison King, Bachelor of Science; Denise Ruth Spisso, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Adam Harvey Stevens, Bachelor of Science; Lacey Marie Turbyfill, Bachelor of Science; Devin Joseph Whitehead, Bachelor of Science

Rocky Top: Kendra Paige Disney, Bachelor of Science

Rogersville: Ryan Blackburn Baird, Bachelor of Science; Jamie Marie Benward, Bachelor of Science; Brandon S. Coffey, Master of Arts; James Andrew Cupp, Bachelor of Science; Micah Davis, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jon M. Dickerson, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Jean Duncan, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kristen Alexis Dykes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Andrew Mitchell Ellison, Bachelor of Business Administration; Taylor Elizabeth Ferrell, Bachelor of Arts; Aerial Lashae Harrell, Bachelor of Science; Chelsea Brooke Hartsook, Master of Science in Nursing; McKayla Danielle Hawkins, Bachelor of Science; Michael Wesley Horton, Bachelor of Science; Summer Lee Jackson, Bachelor of Science; Shawn Davis Jones, Bachelor of Science; Shaimaa Elmara Kandil, Bachelor of Science; Madison Gayle McCullough, Bachelor of Science; Brandie Nicole Nichols, Master of Science in Nursing; Deanna Michelle Nuzzo, Master of Arts in Liberal Studies; Robert Alan Palmer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cindi Michelle Penley, Bachelor of Science; Tyler Jeffery Ringley, Bachelor of Science; Savannah Brooks Sells, Bachelor of Science; Desirae Marie Shelton, Bachelor of Social Work; Brennan Alexandria Trent, Master of Business Administration; Christian Tyler Willis, Bachelor of Science

Russelville: Yolanda Brewster, Bachelor of Science; Allen Lynn Drinnon, Bachelor of Applied Science; Megan Elizabeth Earls, Master of Science; Allison Nicole Heck, Bachelor of Business Administration; Andrew Christian Landon, Bachelor of Science; Jacob Alan Lynch, Bachelor of Business Administration; William A. Roach, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Duane Shockley, Bachelor of Science; Kristy Lynn Smith, Bachelor of Science

Rutledge: Priscilla Kay Cameron, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Megan Danielle Greer, Master of Business Administration; Andrew David Lichlyter, Bachelor of Science in Education; Alyssa Moriah Reed, Bachelor of Business Administration

Sevierville: Ashley Loren Boling, Bachelor of Science in Education; Dillon Martin Cate, Bachelor of Business Administration; Reanon R. Chambers, Bachelor of Science; Julia Beth Christ, Bachelor of Science in Education; Brian Thomas Eisert, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jeri Keneath Galyon, Bachelor of Arts; Savanna Jayne Goodin, Bachelor of Science; Scott Alexander Grey, Bachelor of Science; Calleigh Rhea Herrell, Master of Education; William Andrew Thompson Horstmann, Bachelor of Science; Taylor C. James, Bachelor of Science in Education; Denver Blake Johnston, Bachelor of Science; Cody Allen Leihgeber, Master of Science; Sabina M. Lyszczarczyk, Bachelor of Arts; Kristi Shawn Ramage, Master of Science in Nursing; Paige Whaley Rayborn, Bachelor of Science in Education; Joshua Allan Russell, Bachelor of Science; Ashley Dawn Spangler, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Mary Kaitlyn Wilken, Bachelor of Science

Seymour: Kaitlin Olivia Aucoin, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lauren Noel Aucoin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Erica Danielle Collins, Bachelor of Science; Bethany Marie Dreyer, Bachelor of Science in Education; Mariah Michelle Oliver, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Michele Laurane Owens, Bachelor of Social Work; Jonathan D. Quilliams, Bachelor of Science; Leslie Ann Mae Weller, Bachelor of Science in Education

Signal Mountain: Caitlynn Claire De Preter, Bachelor of Science; Tyler Crews Turner, Bachelor of Science

Smithville: Salina Katherine Bryant, Doctor of Education

Smyrna: Benjamin Brian Hall, Master of Arts; Victoria Olamide Ola, Bachelor of Science; Annaliza Adelaide Quarshie, Bachelor of Science; Yeareum Yoon, Bachelor of Science

Sneedville: Claire Ogden Baker, Bachelor of Science; Michelle M. Lamb, Master of Education; Olivia Dorothy Short, Bachelor of Arts; Olivia Dorothy Short, Bachelor of Arts;

Soddy-Daisy: Hayley Kay Burchard, Bachelor of Science; Christa Byerley, Master of Science in Nursing; Karolyn Marie Jones, Bachelor of Science; Jonah Albro Lasley, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Michelle Lyon, Master of Science; Connie Denise Morgan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sparta: Barbara Ellen Jared, Doctor of Philosophy; Dylan Jay Pryor, Bachelor of Business Administration; Mitchell David Salley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Speedwell: Samantha Nicole Campbell, Master of Education

Spring Hill: Brandon Delgado Adame, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Sudhirea Sharma, Bachelor of Science

Springfield: Tiffany Diane Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alyssa Ann Tobin, Master of Education

Springville: Tess Elizabeth Montana, Bachelor of Fine Arts

Strawberry Plains: Erin Elizabeth Bailey, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Zachary Steven Cox, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Renae Stipes, Bachelor of Science

Surgoinsville: Cindy Lynn Barrett, Master of Science; Fanta Marie Henderson, Bachelor of Science in Education; Marquita Nicole Scott, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Sweetwater: Austin Tyler Albright, Bachelor of Science; Bailey Elizabeth Gladson, Bachelor of Science; Alexamdra Dshay Myers, Bachelor of Social Work; Travis Alexander Rich, Bachelor of Science; Katlyn Nicole Thomasson, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Elizabeth Thomasson, Bachelor of Science; Katelyn Elizabeth Watts, Bachelor of Science

Talbott: Kimberly Denise Howell, Bachelor of Social Work; Sarah Michelle Hyslop, Bachelor of Science in Education; Miranda Noe, Bachelor of Arts; Mary Catherine Reed, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tazewell: Kaylah Diane Laws, Bachelor of Science; Daniel E. Pace, Bachelor of Science

Tellico Plains: Lauren Rachelle Cain, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Brittany Noel Ware, Master of Science in Nursing

Thorn Hill: John Austin Greene, Bachelor of Arts

Telford: Jesse Ethan Adams, Bachelor of Science; Amber Nicole Burton, Master of Social Work; Anthony Robert Campbell, Bachelor of Science; Mary Jane Foister, Master of Education; Jeremiah Walker Furches, Bachelor of Business Administration; Martina B. Harmon, Bachelor of Science; Candy J. Polston, Bachelor of Science

Tullahoma: Rebecca Fox Jones, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Caitlin Renee Olive, Bachelor of Science; Erica Danielle Raths, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health

Unicoi: Tosha Shay Covia Cannon, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Allen Dean, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Timothy Edward Graham, Bachelor of Science; Megan Elizabeth Jordan, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Elizabeth Light, Bachelor of Science; Marisa Shay Moore, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Kelly Presser, Bachelor of Science

Vonore: Elizabeth M. Cassidy, Graduate Certificate

Walland: Steven Casey Boring, Master of Science in Nursing

Wartburg: Sarah Michelle Swint, Master of Science in Nursing

Washburn: Daniel Thomas Morrow, Bachelor of Science

Watauga: Lisa Fields Lowe, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene

White Pine: Dylan Edward Adams, Bachelor of Science; Joshua Ryan Brewer, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lydia Jill Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Chelsea Deane Lane, Bachelor of Science; Taylor Ruth Reed, Bachelor of Science

OTHER STATES

ALABAMA: Birmingham: Mohammed Ahmad Naseeb, Bachelor of Science; Dothan: April Dawn Taylor, Bachelor of Science; Irondale: Ian Terrell Jenkins, Master of Arts

ALASKA: Denali National Park: Ingrid R. Nixon, Master of Arts

ARIZONA: Mesa: Michael Cerino, Master of Arts

ARKANSAS: Springfield: Rebecca Diane Wahrmund, Bachelor of Science

CALIFORNIA: Anaheim: Jacqueline Nicole Di Marzio, Master of Science; Chico: Haley Cathleen Laurance, Master of Science in Allied Health; Culver City: Kyle Edinger Murphy, Master of Science; Folsom: Lauren Chen, Master of Science; Huntington Beach: Henry Aaron Johns, Bachelor of Arts; La Mirada: Victoria White, Master of Science; La Puente: Sharlene Godoy, Bachelor of Science; Sacramento: Megan Elizabeth Key, Master of Public Health; San Diego: Danielle Knoetze, Bachelor of Science

COLORADO: Denver: Lucas Alan Gillenwater, Graduate Certificate

CONNECTICUT: East Hartford: Andres Restrepo Franco, Bachelor of Business Administration; Wethersfield: Felicia Katherine Coughlin, Graduate Certificate

DELAWARE: Hockessin: Katherine Elizabeth Cardona, Doctor of Audiology

FLORIDA: Miramar: Shamauria Cedrika Bridges, Bachelor of Science; Orlando: Dylan Guidetti Suarez, Bachelor of Science; Rockledge: Julia Helen McDowell, Doctor of Audiology; Sebring: Jerica Laine Moore, Master of Arts

GEORGIA: Alpharetta: BriAnna Caryn Taylor, Bachelor of Business Administration; Atlanta: Abdulrahman Alhindi; Bachelor of Science; Carrollton: Patrick McManes Gerard , Master of Arts; Cohutta: Mykeah Denise Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Cumming: Theron Michael Kantelis, Master of Science; Dacula: Tevin Charles Glass, Bachelor of Science; Flintstone: Meghan Forrester, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kennesaw: Keegan Leigh Sanders, Bachelor of Business Administration; Loganville: Corey Vonne Benson, Master of Arts; Marietta: Kathryn-Louise Henley McCreery, Doctor of Audiology; Roswell: Mitchell Parker Miegel, Master of Arts; Statesboro: Yousef Jafo, Bachelor of Science; Tifton: Taljon Jamarrious Cromer, Bachelor of Science; Warner Robins: Bethany Marie Fuss, Bachelor of Science

IDAHO: Pocatello: Yasser Aljohani, Bachelor of Science;

ILLINOIS: Chicago: Ashley Ann Griggs, Bachelor of Arts; DeKalb: Jessica Jane Schafer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Milford: Anna Carol Lucht, Master of Science; Oak Park: Daniel Scherer-Emunds, Master of Education; Palatine: Dominic Paul Cannon, Master of Arts; Springfield: Erica Lynn Smith, Master of Public Health

INDIANA: Bloomington: Hanner Mosquera-Perea, Bachelor of Science; Brazil: Taylor Elizabeth Carter, Bachelor of Business Administration; Indianapolis: Abdullah Alblawi, Bachelor of Science; Abdullah Almahmoud, Bachelor of Science; Ziad Abdulaziz Alrasheedi, Bachelor of Science; Morgan L. Geise, Master of Science

IOWA: West Des Moines: Megan Renee Kwon, Master of Science

KENTUCKY: Arjay: Shandalyn Denean Nunn, Bachelor of Science; Baxter: Lindsey M. Whited, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bowling Green: Kelcy Victoria Bonham, Master of Science; Corbin: Chelsea Leeann Jones, Master of Science; Jamestown: Austin Hunter Best, Bachelor of General Studies; Lexington: Alec Justus Tibbitts, Bachelor of Science; Louisville: April Frohardt, Master of Arts; April Frohardt, Graduate Certificate; Maike Klein, Master of Arts; Morehead: Chad William Donley, Master of Arts; Mount Sterling: Stephanie Elizabeth Lane, Master of Arts; Whitesburg: Thomas Chase Brashears, Bachelor of Science

LOUISIANA: Hammond: Stephanie Mayeaux Cronan, Master of Education; Lafayette: Hassan Mohammed Alyousef, Bachelor of Science; River Ridge: Isaac Di'Jon Banks, Bachelor of Business Administration

MARYLAND: Baltimore: Julie Frances Obenauer Motley, Doctor of Public Health; Centreville: Christopher Byrd Hickman, Bachelor of Science; Friendship: Courtney Leigh Eversfield, Bachelor of Science; Hughesville: Shannon Ida Elizabeth Bielski, Bachelor of General Studies; Leonardtown: Julie M. Woodburn, Master of Arts; Mechanicsville: Katherine Mary Arnold, Bachelor of Applied Science;

MASSACHUSETTS: Brighton: Alhumaidi Abdullah Aljuhani, Bachelor of Science

MICHIGAN: Grand Ledge: Lisa Nicole Bower, Master of Science; Ionia: Nathan Allen Palcowski, Master of Arts; Manchester: Jennifer Lynn Stautz, Master of Arts; Northville: Troy Robert Dolmetsch, Bachelor of Science; Saint Clair Shores: Joseph A. Camarata, Master of Arts; Zeeland: Jami Winstrom, Master of Science;

MINNESOTA: Bloomington: Osahon Kings Enodunmwenben, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Buffalo Lake: Benjamin James Hillesheim, Master of Science; Wright: Digger Henry Derusha, Bachelor of Arts

MISSISSIPPI: Meridian: Tanika Renae Mitchell, Doctor of Education

MISSOURI: O’Fallon: Mallory Renee Stellhorn, Master of Science

MONTANA: Sheridan: Tiffany Adele Boucher, Bachelor of Arts

NEVADA: Las Vegas: Katherine Noelle Wright, Bachelor of Music

NEW JERSEY: Aberdeen: Jacqueline Quinn Ripple, Master of Arts; Cape May Court House: Holly M. Heacock, Bachelor of Arts; Mount Laurel: Michael Glenn Williams, Bachelor of Science; Mullica Hill: Mitchell Steven Ogden, Bachelor of Science

NEW MEXICO: Los Alamos: Julie Elizabeth Rej, Master of Science

NEW YORK: Huntington: Rachel C. Silverstein, Master of Science; Ithaca: Matthew Zachariah Foote, Master of Arts; Lockport: Veronica Lynn O'Brien, Master of Arts

NORTH CAROLINA: Asheville: Kinsley Culbertson, Bachelor of Science; Pamela J. Dillingham, Graduate Certificate; Leonard Anthony Dinardo, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Amy Hales, Master of Science in Nursing; James Marett Holbrook, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Melissa Drake Meadows, Master of Public Health; John Thomas Pruett, Master of Social Work; Ramona Craft Whichello, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Bakersville: George Daniel Garland, Bachelor of Science; Amelia Gouge McMahan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jennifer Finger Miller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lacey C. Phillips, Bachelor of Science; Banner Elk: James Woodrow Canterbury, Bachelor of Business Administration; Holly Kaimanakea Gyure Sawyer, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Amber Mae Stanley, Bachelor of Science; Carolyn Elizabeth Stanton, Master of Public Health; Michael James Stanton, Bachelor of Business Administration; Benson: Hannah Rapalje Nealey, Master of Science in Nursing; Black Mountain: Amber R. Bowman, Master of Social Work; Boone: Ruben Oswaldo Arevalo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brandi K. Brinegar, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Haylee Breanna Church, Master of Science; Karington Colvard Gambill, Master of Science; Theresa Ann Gibbs, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Jocelyn Love, Bachelor of Science; Megan Nicole South, Master of Social Work; Ivy Elizabeth Wilcox, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Brevard: Allison Paxton Tinsley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Burnsville: John Vincent Badgley, Bachelor of Science; Lydia Claire Byrd, Bachelor of Arts; Natasha Marie Church, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jessica Christine Germaine, Master of Social Work; Haley Danielle Smith, Bachelor of Science; Candler: Sydney Brooke Davis, Bachelor of Science; Canton: Chandler Caroline Parris, Bachelor of Science; Ginger Christina Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Makayla Nicole Tipton, Bachelor of Science; Charlotte: Oluwatosin Ariyo, Doctor of Public Health; Lindsay N. Barney, Master of Science in Nursing; Wendy Marina Grijalva, Master of Public Health; Cherryville: Monica Lilia Ellis, Master of Social Work; Clyde: Allyson Rebecca Anderson, Bachelor of Science; Patrick Clayton Burke, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jerald Thomas Higgs, Master of Social Work; Kerensa Lauren Horton, Bachelor of Science; Keegan James Luckey Smith, Bachelor of Arts; Brittany Rebecca Trull, Bachelor of Science; Lauren Amber Walker, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Concord: Susanna Frances Dysart, Master of Science; Connelly Springs: Crystal Whitley Evans, Master of Science in Nursing; Creston: Gabrielle Kay Calhoun, Master of Arts in Teaching; Danbury: Dylan Patrick Lewellyn, Master of Arts; Flat Rock: Havan Smyth McKay, Bachelor of Science; Forest City: Charles David Edwards, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Four Oaks: Alexandra Danielle Lee, Master of Science; Green Mountain: Cathryn J. Hughes, Doctor of Education; Chelsey Woody, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hampstead: Andrea Rose Kaniuka, Master of Arts; Hendersonville: Wiburn Gregory Corn, Master of Social Work; Austin Daniel Maybin, Bachelor of Science; Marissa Nicole Pace, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hickory: Anna Louise McLaughlin, Master of Social Work; Jefferson: Haleigh Lauren Hogg, Bachelor of Science; Micala Rose Rash, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Lansing: Lucas Tyler Hamm, Bachelor of Science; Leicester: Briana Leigh Whitted, Master of Social Work; Marion: Amber Elizabeth Matthews, Master of Social Work; Latoya Rutherford Sheffield, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Mars Hill: Danielle Rebecca Latham, Bachelor of Science; Katherine Ayla McGill, Bachelor of Science; Russell Landon Taylor, Bachelor of Business Administration; Marshall: Kimberly Edwards Bishop, Master of Social Work; Judd Dewey Cody, Master of Social Work; Brooke Aylssa Ledford, Bachelor of Business Administration; Melissa Shea Reed, Master of Social Work; Christy L. Robinson, Master of Social Work; Mocksville: William Benjamin Watlington, Bachelor of Arts; Morganton: Alan Michael Hicks, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Newland: Shanna Lee Morrison, Master of Social Work; Sela Marie Pittman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Charley Renee Puckett, Bachelor of Science; Kelsey Ann Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ashley Virginia Varacalli, Bachelor of Science; Old Fort: Linda Roth Hamrick, Master of Social Work; Raleigh: Mitchell Scott Walker, Bachelor of Arts; Rocky Point: Mary Hannah Hughes, Master of Arts; Rosman: Jennifer McDevitt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Roxboro: Laura Kathlyn Painter, Master of Arts; Shelby: Nancy Massey Hillman, Master of Social Work; Spruce Pine: Laura Cassanego, Bachelor of Science; Emily Alyssa Garland, Master of Science; Emily Brooke Hollifield, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Matthew Ryan Vaughn, Bachelor of Science; Stanfield: Justin Tyler Nagpal, Master of Arts; Statesville: Samantha M. Hodges, Master of Arts; Sylva: Carolyn Cochran, Master of Public Health; Erika Hilemon Nowlin, Master of Science in Nursing; Taylorsville: Barbara Maria Rauscher, Doctor of Philosophy; Valdese: Alexis Nichole Lynn, Bachelor of Science; Wake Forest: Andrew William Humber, Master of Arts; Waxhaw: Ruth Chioma Nwauche, Bachelor of Arts; Waynesville: Isaac Bo Clark, Bachelor of Science; Bethany Nicole Cope, Bachelor of Science; David Anthony Fender, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Medford, Bachelor of Science; Jenny Lynn West, Bachelor of Science; Weaverville: Kelci Lynette King, Bachelor of Science; West Jefferson: India Leigh Sturgill, Bachelor of Science in Education; Winston Salem: LaKisha Bratton Roseborough, Doctor of Education; Woodfin: Thomas Vincent Morrissey, Master of Science in Nursing; Zionville: Devan Kegan Corum, Master of Arts; Zirconia: Shannon Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

OHIO: Batavia: Stephanie Jo Bare, Master of Science; Cleveland: Abdulkhaleq H. Alamri, Bachelor of Science; Columbus: Ashley Nicole Tice, Doctor of Audiology; Dayton: Melissa Nichole Campbell, Master of Science; Delphos: Emma L. Boggs, Master of Science; East Liverpool: Krissa Marie Trombetta, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Loveland: Mary Hoft, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Toledo: Kathleen Mary Quinn, Master of Science; Upper Arlington: Theodore Parker Schwartz, Master of Arts

PENNSYLVANIA: Dayton: Rebecca Ann Nichol, Master of Business Admin; Portersville: Anthony John Peluso, Master of Public Health; Ridgeway: Jared M. Freeburg, Graduate Certificate; Warren: Olivia Christine Luzzi, Master of Public Health;

SOUTH CAROLINA: Florence: Stephen W. Wells, Master of Science; Lexington: Ashley Amanda Bynum, Master of Arts; Marietta: Kimberly Dawn Shirley, Bachelor of Science; Ninety Six: Blake Austin Smith, Bachelor of Science; Summerville: Brianne Michelle Jones, Master of Arts; West Columbia: Austin James Phillips, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health

TEXAS: Denton: Abdulmohsen Abdulkarim, Bachelor of Business Administration; Flower Mound: Briana Marie Allmon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Houston: Abdulrahman Hassan Aldagal, Bachelor of Science; Irving: Chau Nguyen, Bachelor of Science; League City: Mike R. Mccullough, Master of Arts; Longview: Zahra Saleh Alkadem, Bachelor of Business Administration; Plano: Kristen Elizabeth Favre, Bachelor of Science; San Antonio: Stephanie Marie Baldrey, Master of Science in Nursing

VIRGINIA: Abingdon: Debra Ann Barton, Bachelor of Social Work; Connie Aliese Bonn, Bachelor of Science; Rachel Helen Boyd, Bachelor of Science; Heather Nichole Brewster, Bachelor of Science; Austin S. Brooks, Bachelor of Business Administration; Zachary Eli Clevinger, Bachelor of Business Administration; Chandler Michaela Collins, Bachelor of Social Work; Samuel John Green, Master of Science; Brooke Griffith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Karlee Danielle Johnson, Bachelor of Science; Isaac Thomas Owens, Bachelor of Science; Deana McThenia Rhinehart, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Heath W. Shelton, Bachelor of Science; Isaiah Lane Thomas, Bachelor of Business Administration; Caleb Odum Widner, Bachelor of Science; Bandy: Morgan Jade Evelyn Dye, Bachelor of Science in Education; Big Stone Gap: Breyanna Marie Blackwell, Master of Arts; Bluefield: Geoffrey Thomas Kade, Master of Science; Bristol: Mariah Whitney Bowman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Cody Haynes Buchanan, Bachelor of Science; Emily Faye Burdick, Master of Science; Mary Katherine Chafin, Bachelor of Business Administration; Mark Steven Conley, Bachelor of Science; Mary Givens Crutchfield, Bachelor of Science; Seth Tyler Cunningham, Bachelor of Science; James Palmer Dzuba, Bachelor of Science; Rebecca Brooke Edwards, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Robin Ann Foreman, Doctor of Philosophy; Sara Anne Harless, Bachelor of Arts; Kelli Christine Hess, Master of Arts; Derek James Maiden, Bachelor of Science; Cameron Ray Osborne, Bachelor of Science; Spencer Loren Otey, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Olivia Ritter, Bachelor of Science; Kaitlyn Grace Salyer, Bachelor of Science; Curtis Mitchell Stone, Bachelor of Arts; Kathleen Dawn Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Education; Marcellus David Lloyd Tomlinson, Bachelor of Social Work; Charlottesville: Olivia Leigh Hart, Master of Science; Clintwood: Alexandra N. Boggs, Bachelor of Science; Breanna Gail Lester, Bachelor of Science in Education; Emily Blair Yates, Bachelor of Science; Coeburn: Misty Dawn Holbrook, Master of Science in Nursing; Dahlgren: Trenton Foster Fines, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science in Education; Dublin: Samuel James Hester, Doctor of Audiology; Paige Suzanne Waddell, Doctor of Audiology; Duffield: Kaitlyn Jenelle Flanary, Bachelor of Music; Jimmy Dwayne Hammonds, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brittany Kaye Lawson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Hollie Ruth Qualls, Bachelor of Social Work; Elk Creek: Eric Lamont Harvey, Bachelor of Science; Fulks Run: Jacob Michael Dunlap, Bachelor of Business Administration; Galax: Ashley Lynn Frye, Bachelor of Science; Laken S. Hodges, Bachelor of Science; Gate City: Andrew David Barnes, Bachelor of Arts; Jesse R. Broadwater, Bachelor of Arts; William Tyler Frazier, Master of Science; Erica L. Fugate, Bachelor of Science; Jordan M. Gillenwater, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Morgan Elizabeth Kerns, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Vanessa Ratliff, Master of Science; Angie R. Vermillion, Master of Social Work; Henrico: Kaelyn Brooke Hartless, Bachelor of Science; Hiltons: Dakota Ryan Hamilton, Master of Science; Independence: Logan Davis Whitt, Master of Arts; Jonesville: Nicole Lorena Echeverria, Bachelor of Arts; Katlyn Jo Mullins, Bachelor of Science; Lebanon: Wesley Benson Carter, Bachelor of Science; Jaime Leigh Wilson, Master of Science in Nursing; Midland: Kurt Eugene Thiele, Master of Arts; Nickelsville: Mikaela B. Salyer, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kara Sanders Werner, Master of Arts; North Chesterfield: Adriane Christine Vaughan, Bachelor of Science; North Tazewell: Harold Boyd Wolfe, Bachelor of Science; Pennington Gap: Alexander Norman Long, Master of Arts; Lindsay Leanne Nunley, Master of Science in Nursing; Roanoke: Michael Grady Saunders, Bachelor of Science; Walter G. Witt, Master of Science and Graduate Certificate; Stuart: Victoria Ashley Hutchens, Bachelor of Science; Troutdale: Cory Wyatt, Bachelor of Science; Vinton: Bria Lashae Stephens, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Weber City: April Baldwin, Bachelor of Science; Wise: Catherine Hunter Robinson, Bachelor of Arts

WASHINGTON: Langley: Lucas Tyler Hamm, Bachelor of Science; Spokane: Rheva Frances Myhre, Bachelor of Arts

WEST VIRGINIA: Saint Albans: Rachel Leanna Maynard, Master of Arts

WISCONSIN: Middleton: Alana Bailey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing