ETSU at Kingsport Allandale to host BUC FEST ETSU

In the days preceding the event, FunFest participants are encouraged to go on a “Selfie Scavenger Hunt” at city schools throughout Kingsport, taking selfies at notable locations identified by signage at each school.

At the BUC FEST ETSU event at ETSU at Kingsport Allandale on July 20, scavenger hunt participants will have their selfies from the schools verified to be entered into a drawing to win prizes.

Other BUC FEST ETSU activities include music provided by an ETSU bluegrass band, hand cutouts with names/birth years for a special display, games and tours of ETSU at Kingsport Allandale facilities. Giveaways, while supplies last, include ice cream, T-shirts and commemorative coins. Bucky, ETSU’s mascot, will be there to greet visitors, and ETSU Alumni representatives will be on hand with information and ETSU Pride yard signs.

In addition, a historical exhibit, “100 Years of School Days in Kingsport,” will be provided by the Archives of the City of Kingsport.

For more information, contact Dr. Elaine Boone, director of ETSU at Kingsport, at 423-392-8000 or booneg@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.