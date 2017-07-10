Johnson City Schools district names new finance director, assistant principals

Leia Valley is the new Supervisor of Finance. Ms. Valley is a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in accounting and a Masters of Business Administration. She began her career with Greater Eastman Credit Union. In 2007, she became a staff accountant with the City of Johnson City responsible for the accounting of a number of departments. In February, 2014, Ms. Valley became a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

Science Hill High School welcomes three new assistant principals:

— Dr. Carmen Bryant comes to Johnson City Schools from Kingsport City Schools where she served as Assistant Superintendent for Instruction. Bryant holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from East Tennessee State University, a Master of Education from Milligan College, and a Doctorate of Education from E.T.S.U. She has experience as a high school teacher, assistant principal, and principal in Washington County Schools.

— Jonathan Minton served as the Principal of Happy Valley Middle School. Minton holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from King University, a Master of Arts in School Counseling from East Tennessee State University, and an Educational Specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University. He served as a high school counselor for eight years.

— George Laoo (Lay Oh) served as the District Data and Assessment Coordinator for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools. Laoo holds a Bachelor of Arts from Emory & Henry College, a Master of Arts in Teaching from East Tennessee State University, and an Educational Specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University. He served for seven years in the United States Marine Corp.

Lake Ridge Elementary and Mountain View Elementary welcome Carolyn "Renee" Wood as assistant principal. Wood taught multi-age and first grade at North Side Elementary. She holds a Bachelor of General Studies from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Master of Education from Milligan College, and Educational Specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.