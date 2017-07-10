Groundbreaking for Boones Creek K-8 school set

The empty lot at 2225 Boones Creek Road will begin its transformation into a $25-million facility in preparation for the projected 2019 opening of the school, which will accommodate up to 900 students.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, July 17, on the lot, and the department is inviting students, parents and faculty members, as well as district staff, community leaders and other elected officials to attend the ceremony.

The project came to a head after long debates between members of the Washington County Board of Education left architect Tony Street looking for a suitable property for the project for two years. The board finally decided on the property, formerly known as the Williams property, after a narrow 5-4 vote last year. The property is nestled in between Highland Church and Boones Creek roads, and cost the department almost $2 million to purchase.

Next came funding for the school, originally estimated at $30 million. One 14-cent property tax increase later, and board members were still tasked with making cuts to the project to make it fit within budgetary constraints set by the Washington County Commission earlier this year.

After hours of debate, board members decided to nix the auxiliary gym in order to save money, and work out a payment plan with the county for the athletic fields. The county approved a final site plan for the school last month.

The board last month also approved BurWil’s bid to construct the school, and plans to have it ready to open in August 2019 are on schedule.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.