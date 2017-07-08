Dr. Steve Barnett talks about his first week as superintendent

Unanimously selected for the position in March to succeed Richard Bales, Barnett’s first official day was July 1.

“We’re looking toward the 2017-18 school year,” Barnett said. “So some of the things we're doing now have to do with planning for that.”

Barnett said the district is currently looking closely at how things are done now and considering what can be better. He said that involves taking a look at the numbers and communicating with the schools and their educators.

“I think we’re going to be very thoughtful in any of the changes we make,” he said. “They’re going to be based on us asking the questions, ‘Why do we do things this way? Is there a better way to do this?’

“When we make a change, it is going to be based off of data and a lot of forethought and gathering of information. I think it’ll be a productive process.”

Barnett said he has no preconceived ideas about what changes need to be made at this point. He said figuring out what works and what doesn’t involves closely studying the schools and considering the opinions of others in the community.

“One of the things we’re going to do is do a study over the next couple of months. The school board wants us to come in and look at facilities so we can make a plan for the next five to 10 years — based on the conditions at current facilities — to see if we need to add to any of the facilities or modify anything,” Barnett said. “We need to look at what we have in place now to see what our current needs are, and what are our needs five or 10 years down the road.”

Barnett said he has learned a lot about how students learn and grow in his years as a teacher and administrator, working in elementary, middle and high schools. Most recently, he was principal of Towne Acres Elementary School, where Joshua Simmons now holds the position.

“You need to make sure that you have time on task and make sure the lessons are interesting,” Barnett said. “If there’s no wasted time in the day, we can keep students engaged as much as possible. Whether it’s in the career technical programs at the high schools, an algebra class or a first grade reading class, the students can have an opportunity to stay interested.”

Barnett also acknowledges that students learn in different ways. He said it is important for students to harness their individual interests and be encouraged to “celebrate their successes” with different activities within the school day.

As the father of two sons, Barnett said he has learned that students are “all different” in terms of interests and learning styles, and this often requires an individualized approach to education.

With the new school year approaching, Barnett said he is confident about being able to make the changes needed for the school district. Since he had a chance to work closely with Bales before becoming superintendent, he said he’s gained valuable insight into what needs to be done.

“I think one of the things that was such a benefit to me was that Dr. Bales and I had an opportunity to collaborate,” Barnett said. “I got to learn a lot about some of the expectations of being the superintendent during that period from the middle of March to the end of June,” Barnett said.

As Barnett goes into his second week, he said he is ready to apply the knowledge he’s gained as an educator, father and pupil of Bales. He said he’s also excited about bringing a fresh perspective to the table as superintendent.

“We’re going to be able to look at things with fresh eyes, and I think that’ll help,” Barnett said.

