Washington County names new school administrators for 2017-18 year

"I think we've got a lot of stability," said Kimber Halliburton, director of Washington County Schools. "We don't have a lot of outsiders coming in to serve as principals, in fact we don't have any currently. … They currently understand how Washington County works."

The school system has placed an emphasis on promoting talent from within.

"When you have open positions with retirements, you've got to look at your current talent base and your assistant principals to determine if they're ready, and these individuals are certainly beyond ready," Halliburton said.

The administrators were selected through a two-part interview process, according to a press release sent out by the system. Part one required each candidates to test their problem-solving skills through simulations, and part two consisted of a review of each candidate’s skills and their results in the classroom.

Erika Patterson will replace Travis Thompson as the principal of Gray School. Thompson left the system for an opportunity as a central office supervisor in the Elizabethton School System. Patterson previously served as assistant principal of Gray School during the 2016-17 school year and started her career as a teacher at Lamar School before transferring to Boones Creek Elementary. Patterson has a bachelor of science in early childhood education from East Tennessee State University, a master of science in education theory and practice from Arkansas State University and an education specialist degree in instructional leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.

Rachel Price will replace Sandra Hayes as the principal of Grandview School. Hayes is retiring. Price previously served two years as assistant principal of Jonesborough Middle School. Before that, Price worked worked eight years as a first and fourth grade teacher at Jonesborough Elementary School. She holds a bachelor of science in education of interdisciplinary studies (K-6) from ETSU, a master of arts in education in curriculum and instruction (K-12) from Tusculum College, an education specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University, and is pursuing a doctorate of education in instructional leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.

Robin Street will serve as assistant principal of Grandview School. Street began her 11-year teaching career at Gray School and subsequently moved to Jonesborough Middle School where she taught math, social studies and science. Street earned a bachelor of education in education from Tusculum College and a master of education in instructional leadership with an administrative endorsement from Lincoln Memorial University. She is pursuing an education specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.

Mark Merriman will replace Howard Henson as the principal of Fall Branch School. Henson is retiring. Merriman started his career in 2009 as a K-8 music teacher at a school in inner-city Cincinnati. When he moved back to Washington County in 2012, he taught general music, directed the Grandview School choir and coached middle school soccer. He has worked the past two years as assistant principal at Lamar School in Jonesborough. Merriman has a bachelor of education degree in music education and music performance from Xavier University and a master of education degree in educational leadership from ETSU.

Cheryl McHone will serve as the principal of South Central School. McHone has 13 years of educational experience, having taught at the elementary, middle and high school levels. This tally includes seven years at Washington County Schools. McHone has a bachelor of education in interdisciplinary studies from ETSU and a master of education in special education from ETSU. She recently earned an education specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University and is currently pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership at ETSU.

Jordan Hughes will serve as assistant principal of Boones Creek Elementary/Middle School. Hughes began her teaching career at Boones Creek Middle School and earned her bachelor of education in special education from ETSU, her master of education in instructional leadership from Lincoln Memorial University, and is pursuing her education specialist degree in curriculum and instruction at Lincoln Memorial University.

Jamie Jones will serve as an assistant principal of Lamar School. She previously worked as assistant principal for three years at Boones Creek Middle School. Jones began her career in education at Knox County schools as a parent educator and a third and fifth grade teacher. She then taught at Boones Creek Elementary School. Jones holds a bachelor of education from Carson-Newman College. She has also earned both a post-baccalaureate certification in education and a master of education degree in curriculum and instruction at Lincoln Memorial University.