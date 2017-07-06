Happenings in your community

Parents or guardians will be able to register their kids for kindergarten in Washington County later this month.

The county will register children entering kindergarten July 18 for the 2017-18 school year at the Asbury Family Resource Center, 2002 Indian Ridge Road. Parents and guardians can register children who have not already registered or screened to attend kindergarten this fall by calling 423-434-4923 for an appointment.

Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 to be registered.

Guardians should bring the child’s official birth certificate, Social Security card, Tennessee immunization certificate and proof of residence, like a utility bill or pay stub. Questions can be directed to 423-434-4923, 423-753-1100 or teachercenter@wcde.org.

Construction to begin in Jonesborough

Construction will begin at Second Avenue and West Main Street in Jonesborough and will continue west to the Oak Grove intersection beginning Monday, July 10, from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Road work will continue until mid-September. Be prepared to choose an alternate route and use caution. It is advised for motorists to expect delays and take notice of detour signs.

The town is working to replace and update water line mains. For more information, call Jonesborough Town Hall at 423-753-1031.