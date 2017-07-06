New academic coach positions slashed from Washington County schools budget find a way

Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton had originally requested four academic coaches be included in the budget, but that was cut down to two positions by the time the budget passed. The two new positions gave the county seven academic coaches funded by the general budget to stretch across the 12 elementary schools in the county.

In an attempt to secure all 12 positions, Halliburton asked the Differentiated Pay Plan Committee to look into possible ways to find funding for five more positions.

The positions, called data, curriculum and instructional coordinators, are for employees to encourage leadership among teachers at a school. Shannon Gray, principal of Lamar School, said she has had DCIs in her school before, and spoke of how useful they can be for the school.

“It would allow us a coach within our school that’s going to want to do well for the school, will show growth for our school, will act as a mentor for our new teachers and as support for our administrators,” Gray said. “It’s not a way to micromanage a classroom, it’s a support system to help those teachers to get new ideas and share new ideas.”

“I think it’s important that teachers can be able to go to someone who doesn’t evaluate them, that’s the key,” Halliburton said.

Ellis Holcombe, chairman of the committee and director of federal projects, reported the five positions could be filled. Three would be filled through Title II federal funding, and two would be supported by differential pay funding.

The motion was made along with adopting the yearly differentiated pay plan for the new school year. The motion slid by at a 5-4 vote, with board members Annette Buchanan, Mary Beth Dellinger, Philip McLain and Keith Ervin voting against.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.