Carter County Democratic Women's Club to hold public lecture on education

The event will be the political group’s fourth program in its speaker series, according to a press release from the party.

The central focus of the event will be the debate centered around access to education, as well as the choices available. According to a release from the Women’s Club, it is important for the public to be knowledgeable about issues surrounding the discussion of public education.

“As back-to-school time approaches, we are reminded of our responsibilities as the inheritors and stewards of public education. America's founders agreed that education is the key to maintaining our democracy, with President John Adams putting it this way: ‘The whole people must take upon themselves the education of the whole people,’” Buck said in the press release.

Buck said the Carter County Democrats believe the debate surrounding whether education should be increasingly privatized or not is often ideological, and she, like others in the party, believe the pros and cons of this issue need to be discussed and examined. According to the release, Tennessee’s largely conservative legislature has so far resisted many measures to privatize education.

But the debate still continues.

“While the innovations promised by charter schools and vouchers may be well intentioned and perhaps enticing, results too often have been a drain on public school funding with scant evidence of benefit. The Tennessee legislature so far has resisted most of these efforts to privatize the public schools, but new measures are introduced in every session. Parents, teachers, and all taxpayers need to know as much as possible about the background, the arguments, the changes in laws — all the pros and cons this issue raises,” Buck said.

Juanita Mitchell, who has studied the specifics of the debate in detail and works as a teacher in the Kingsport City School System, will be the program’s lead speaker. She will be joined by Harry Farthing of the Tennessee Education Association and local teachers who view the issue from many angles.

The event is free and open to the public.