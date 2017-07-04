Hampton student meets 'Dirty Jobs' host as part of competition

Hill, a junior, placed 10th in the national competition in dental. She was one of nine Hampton students competing in the national competition.

The SkillsUSA Travel Scholarship, sponsored by the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, the Charles Koch Foundation and Koch Industries Inc., provided travel accommodations to the 2017 National Leadership and Skills Conference.

"The skills gap is not only real, it's a reflection of what we value," said Rowe, CEO of mikeroweWORKS Foundation. "To close the gap, we need to change the way the country feels about work.

“My foundation supports SkillsUSA because it celebrates the kind of skills that are actually in demand. Through excellence and competition, SkillsUSA encourages real-world training, and in the process, lays the foundation for thousands of careers in skilled trades. SkillsUSA works."

Travel scholarships were awarded to SkillsUSA members who placed first in their state's SkillsUSA Championships and needed financial assistance to cover their travel expenses to the conference.

"By helping the SkillsUSA Travel Scholarship recipients overcome barriers to success, we hope these competitors can recognize the dignity of hard work and find fulfillment within the impressive work they do," said Brennan Brown, director of educational partnerships at the Charles Koch Foundation.

"The (foundation) appreciates and supports these students who continue to challenge the status quo by developing their unique talents and abilities that will one day move our society toward a greater future for all."