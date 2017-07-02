Dr. Maria Niederberger, chair of the ETSU Department of Music, set to retire after nearly 20 years at ETSU

And building blocks. And connections.

But Niederberger isn’t retiring from an engineering role. She’s retiring after chairing the ETSU music department since 2013, and teaching at the school since 1999.

You see, Niederberger compares music to architecture, and she said one of her biggest goals in teaching music was to make her students the best musicians they could be. Though music theory was not always a student favorite, according to Niederberger, she said her experience at ETSU gave her a chance to watch many music majors grow as musicians.

“An aspiring musician should also learn to become an actively thinking musician. Musicianship involves self-criticism that guides practice,” she said. “Discovering the inner ‘architectural’ connections of music is an important building block that informs musicianship.

“For me as a teacher, nothing compares to the moment when a student makes a new connection, when I was able to observe the ‘aha!’ moment. It was a thrill when my students discovered that the material I taught them was relevant for the music they performed.”

Niederberger held a retirement party in May, inviting faculty and students to celebrate her career at ETSU before finally retiring from the university later this month.

She grew up in the mountains of central Switzerland in a small town called Oberdorf-Stans, and discovered interest for music at an early age, when she and her sister Gretchen enjoyed a strong bond through music.

She said their violin instructor musically inspired both of them early on.

“Gretchen and I loved music above all, spending every free minute playing and practicing. We taught ourselves to play mandolin, and my parents consented to violin lessons. We adored our dedicated violin teacher, Ida Jann,” Niederberger said. “On many a Sunday afternoon, she invited us to tea and cookies, introduced us to a variety masterpieces from her record collection, showed us and discussed with us the musical scores of orchestral works that she lent to us for further study. We also practiced sight-reading on violin. These visits lasted all afternoon, and we cherished spending this musical time with her.”

Niederberger eventually came to the United States, where she began teaching and composing music, including her song cycle “Full Pockets,” for which she won the 2006 Miriam Gideon Prize from the International Alliance for Women in Music.

Before joining the ETSU faculty in 1999 after teaching music at various schools, Niederberger studied at University of California-Davis and Brandeis University in Massachusetts, where she earned her doctorate degree in 1985.

“I loved and enjoyed all of my students and helped them to become the best musicians they could be. It is my hope that my students felt my joy of music and positive energy and that they will carry these sparks forward into their professional lives,” Niederberger said. “I still have contact and get postcards, e-mails, and Facebook messages from my former students, which makes me feel connected. I will never forget them.”

Dustin Yarber, an ETSU music student who studied under Niederberger, said it was an honor to learn from her.

“Not only is she a wonderful composer and passionate teacher, she is an outstanding role model,” Yarber said.

As Niederberger reflected on nearly two decades at ETSU, where she was honored by the Women’s Studies Program as a Notable Woman in 2007 for her accomplishments, she remembers the friendships she had with the ETSU Music Department and the beauty of this region.

“Music reaches directly into my soul, and I shall miss the great concerts that our department and region offered to me,” she said.

“When I started to teach at ETSU, colleagues like Dr. Caton, Rice See, Conflenti, Paluzzi, and others made me feel warmly welcome. My heart is filled with gratitude for all the wonderful opportunities I have received from everybody at ETSU and the surrounding musical communities,” she added. “Every spring, when I experienced the radiant pink, white and orange colors of the rhododendrons and every fall, when the leaves turned, I have felt very fortunate to be able to live and work in this beautiful spot of the United States.”

For more information on Niederberger and her career, visit www.maniederberger.com.