Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy opens for enrollment

Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy, a statewide public school, is now accepting enrollments for grades 7-12 for the 2017-2018 school year, according to a press release from Principal Jamie Gray.

“Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy is excited to kick off its enrollment period for the 2017-18 school year,” Gray said. “We look forward to the opportunity to educate children in the state of Tennessee, and continue the success that we’ve had in our school.”

Courses available through TVLA include core academics, world languages, electives and other high school graduation requirements. Gray said this program can be particularly important for students who learn at different paces. He said utilizing the technology that’s available allows students to have more choices in terms of how they receive their education, and this helps more students graduate with the requirements they need.

Gray said it is important to cater to the individual needs of each student in a time when “more and more is being asked of students.”

According to Gray, the combination of certified teachers, a proven curriculum and technology allows for a supportive and successful online learning environment for students and families who wish to have a personalized educational experience. He said that some students need a different level of guidance and flexibility.

“It’s set up for students who are looking for more flexibility and want to get through school at a different pace,” Gray said. “I think having more options is always better for the students. Having an alternative to traditional school settings works well for some students.”

The school’s courses are available throughout the day, allowing students a chance to study “any time and any place,” giving them credit toward a standard Tennessee academic diploma.

To learn more about Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy, visit www.wcde.org.