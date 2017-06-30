Hampton Twins make parents, school proud

Pat and Karen Kelly, parents of twins Ian and Ryan Kelly, had a double dose of being proud: Ian was salutatorian and Ryan was valedictorian of the Hampton High School Class of 2017.

More than scholars, the twins were also involved in sports, with both Ian and Ryan playing forward on the varsity basketball team and Ryan playing wide receiver on the football team

But even after graduation, Pat and Karen's sons continued to make them proud.

A week ago, Ian finished second in the nation in architectural drawing in the SkillsUSA national competition in Louisville, Kentucky. The same week, Ryan competed in the Technology Student Association nationals in Orlando, Florida.

While Hampton had sent students to the SkillsUSA nationals for five consecutive years, this was the first time a Hampton student had reached the medal round.

Arnett accompanied the SkillsUSA competitors to Louisville. He said having a Hampton student competing in the final round on such a big stage seemed unreal to him.

A really big stage.

The nationals were held in Louisville’s historic Freedom Hall, which accommodates 15,000 people, and Arnett said there must have been 15,000 people watching.

"I was shocked (seeing Ian in the final round) but, then, I was not really surprised. He has worked so hard and he has spent so many hours working outside the classroom. He was well prepared," Arnett said.

Ian also said it felt a bit strange to be representing Hampton in the final round, "but I did my best."

The gold medalist was Jennifer Sprow of Stafford Senior High School in Falmouth, Virginia. Ian said it was the third year in a row that high school has captured the gold medal.

Ryan and Ian earned their places in national competition with strong Tennessee showings.

In April, Ryan finished first in the state Technology Student Association competition in computer-aided design engineering and third in state SkillsUSA competition in computer-aided design engineering.

Ian finished first in both the state TSA competition and the state SkillsUSA competition in architectural drafting.

Ian wasn’t the only Hampton student to earn honors in national competition.

Harley Hill, a junior, placed 10th in the nation in dental assisting; Philip Arrington and Zack Oliver finished 14th in the nation in additive manufacturing; Hampton's Quiz Bowl team, including Allison Arrington, Darryl Hitechew, Dakota Pierce, Austin Bowling and D.J. Oliver, finished 24th in the nation.

Ryan's exact finish in the Orlando competition was not known at press time.

While he was especially proud of his sons, Pat was also proud of all the Hampton finalists, especially because he is the marketing teacher at the school.

"I feel very blessed," Pat said about being the father of two such accomplished children. "They are very dedicated and worked very hard.

"Their mother and I have always encouraged them to meet challenges," Pat said.

The twins will continue their education at Milligan College. Ian will study mechanical engineering. Ryan will pursue a double major in computer science and math.