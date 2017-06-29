After four weeks of hard work from staff, Johnson City Schools summer session at Fairmont Elementary ends

The four-week, intensive academic programs that run each summer in the mornings at schools like Fairmont focus on academic growth, while the afternoon services also focus on providing students with a safe and enriching environment, according to Debra Bentley, director of instruction and communication.

Though much of the work in the program, which concluded earlier this week, focused on academic growth, particularly in fields such as reading comprehension and math, it also provided students fun and stimulating activities to engage in, Bentley said.

“These are students who, in many cases, would just be at home in front of the television or out, perhaps not being well-supervised,” Bentley said. “Here, we can help provide them a safe environment and good supervision, and lots of activities that are stimulating to them.

“So it’s not all (entirely) academic-driven.”

For low-income families and parents who find themselves working throughout the day, Bentley said this is a perfect environment for students who are not only struggling academically, but struggling to find a way to spend their time during the summer.

The school system also helped feed the children free of charge. This summer, they served an average of 1,100 meals a day.

“Each day, each summer site provides food services for those students,” Bentley said. “When the schools are closed after the school year, it can really put a burden on families to provide them with healthy choices for lunch and breakfast. If they come here (to schools such as Fairmont) they automatically get that free — no charge.”

Another important aspect of the summer programs is the educational services provided to students who are working to become more fluent in English. According to Bentley, the district helped teach 60 students the fundamentals of reading and writing in English.

“These are students who aren’t very fluent in English, so they come in for extra time during the summer so we can focus on writing and reading comprehension, and helping them understand what we call the ‘academic language,’ ” Bentley said.

Fairmont Assistant Principal Susan Krebs said these students spent their afternoons focusing on English as a second language after the morning programs.

Bentley said the program for intermediate, elementary and middle school students ran until June 28, with high school summer programs continuing throughout the summer.

Bentley said another notable program offered at Fairmont and South Side Elementary is Educare, where parents can receive affordable child care throughout the year. This program is available year-round for students from pre-kindergarten to fourth grade.

The school system also promoted the Superkids program, which aims to provide students the chance to engage in various activities during the afternoons, as well as the “Bookmobile,” which provides students access to thousands of free books they can take home.

“Our Superkids program usually has about 80 kids in the afternoons. They work on reading, they have some art projects, speakers who come in and talk about different things they do out in the community, and they’ve also been to several parks and field trips, so it’s very enriching for the students,” Krebs said.

In addition to the emphasis on academic growth, Bonnie White, director of the Superkids Program at Fairmont, said the afternoon activities aimed to boost students’ confidence as they head back to school this fall.

“When those kids go back to school in the fall, we want these kids to be able to say they got to go to the splash pad, we got to go to the library and read books, and see the presenters,” White said. “We really want to leave them with a positive experience.”

For more information about future summer programs, visit www.jcschools.org.