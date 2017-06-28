Students get pizza, fun and supplies at Fairmont End of Summer Celebration

In addition to the games and snacks students participated in, individual schools like Fairmont have been working hard to allocate and provide students what they need for the upcoming school year, despite the loss of the Johnson City Schools Back to School Bash this year.

According to Bonnie White, Johnson City Schools director of the Superkids program and Homeless Education Program coordinator, the event, which was held on the last day of summer school at Fairmont, was a way to make up for the annual school supplies sharing event and give the students a day of fun.

“Since we weren’t able to get quite enough for the big Back to School Bash, like the system has done in the past, all the supplies that we’ve collected and the backpacks that we’ve received are going to the students who have completed summer school at Fairmont and at Indian Trail,” White said. “Any of the supplies left over that we’ve collected will go to other individual schools.

“In addition to getting new backpacks and supplies today, they’re also going to get a bag of food from Second Harvest Food Bank, we’re going to have inflatables, basketball, pizza, snow cones. It’s really just a fun-filled day for these students who have been working hard all summer to improve their grades.”

The celebration was partly the result of a hard-working staff that knows what the students need, according to White. She said the Johnson City Schools’ staff and the faculty at schools like Fairmont do what they can with the resources available to make sure students cannot only enjoy themselves, but also receive what they need to be prepared to have a rewarding educational experience in the upcoming school year.

As the Homeless Education Program coordinator, White emphasized the need for low-income students to be able to start the school year on equal-footing.

“A lot of times, if our students don’t start the year with new supplies, they are already at a disadvantage because they are not prepared,” she said. “And many of those kids — it's just because there’s maybe five children in the family, and the parents really can’t afford to buy that list, or even buy backpacks for everybody. But we have some great people at our schools that really know the kids and know the kids that really need school supplies that aren’t being served by other programs, and we will have those available, either through my office or through Coordinated School Health.”