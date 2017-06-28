Gilliam to receive five months' pay after retiring from Northeast under fire

Two past presidents of the school will receive no pay, however, as presidents emeritus for the 2017-18 budget year, a decision officials made citing tight finances at the school.

Gilliam’s pay is per Tennessee Board of Regents bylaws and policy, according to TBR spokesman Rick Locker.

“Dr. Gilliam’s last working day in the office will be June 30,” Locker said via email Monday. “Per TBR policy, she will be on paid administrative leave for 3 months, from July 1 through Sept. 30. However, her accumulated annual leave will be paid to her from Oct. 1 until approximately Nov. 30. During all of the time through Nov. 30, she will be available to respond to questions from TBR staff regarding the operations of Northeast.”

