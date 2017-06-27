Tennessee Promise student now working in chosen field

Dylan, who recently graduated from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, received a diploma as a commercial refrigeration/air conditioning technician after completing the program. Shortly thereafter, Dylan landed a job with an air conditioning company in the region.

Dylan enrolled at TCAT Elizabethton in the spring of 2015. He was among the first high school graduates in Northeast Tennessee to receive a Tennessee Promise scholarship to attend TCAT Elizabethton.

The Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect scholarships offer two years free tuition to attend TCAT Elizabethton after all other financial assistance has been applied. Tuition, books and supplies for the 20-month HVAC training program cost approximately $8,000.

Doug Street, HVAC instructor at TCAT Elizabethton since 2014, has more than 20 years’ experience in the field. He holds various HVAC licensing and certification credentials, including refrigeration contractor, state of Tennessee LLE electrical license and HVAC excellence certified.

The HVAC/refrigeration program consists of classroom and shop learning experiences, as well as computer simulators for training in commercial and residential heat pumps, gas furnaces, geo-thermal units, oil furnaces, chillers and walk-in coolers.

The program also provides students with certification in a variety of subject areas, including EPA, air conditioning, commercial A/C, heat pump, commercial refrigeration, geo-thermal, gas and oil heat, steam and hot water.

Currently, the HVAC training program at TCAT Elizabethton has a 90 percent completion rate and 88 percent job placement rate. Classes meet from 8 a.m. to 3 pm. Monday-Friday. Applications are being accepted now for the fall trimester that begins Sept. 5.

For more information, contact TCAT Elizabethton at 423-543-0070 or visit www.tcatelizabethton.edu.