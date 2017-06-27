TCAT Elizabethton student finished second in national competition

Allen is the 2016 student of the year at the Carter County college, and last week she received a silver medal in nursing during national competition in Louisville.

Allen earned the berth in national competition by receiving a gold medal in SkillsUSA state competition held in Chattanooga in April.

Other state gold medalists from TCAT Elizabethton eligible to participate in national competition were Leon Dover of Unicoi County, welding; Nathaniel Stonecipher, Elijah Malone and John Isaacs, all of Carter County, millwright career pathways showcase manufacturing; and Ben Livingston of Washington County, sheet metal.

More than 4,600 winners of SkillsUSA state competition events competed in 80 occupational and leadership skills areas in national competition in Louisville.

SkillsUSA programs help establish industry standards for job training in health, trade, technical and skilled service occupations.

For more information, call John Lee, SkillsUSA coordinator at TCAT Elizabethton, at 423-543-0070, ext. 1013.