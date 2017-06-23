ETSU offers in-state tuition rates to community college faculty, staff for graduate education administration programs

And now that more students will be enrolling in community colleges across the state, educators say it is important to focus more on how the courses in these institutions are taught.

East Tennessee State University is now offering in-state tuition rates to community college faculty and staff who wish to participate in graduate education administrative programs. These programs will be offered to faculty from schools that are part of the Community Colleges of Appalachia, which include over seventy schools from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

"This is a 'new era' for institutions across Appalachia as initiatives are being launched in many states to improve access to community colleges," Dr. Richard Rhoda, interim dean of ETSU's Clemmer College of Education, said in a press release. "We are proud to offer these faculty and staff members a more affordable opportunity to pursue an advanced degree in education administration at ETSU, and particularly with our certificate program, gain new insights on issues specific to community colleges."

The three programs, which are now offered online through the ETSU Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, now offer in-state tuition to community college workers for the Master of Education program in student personnel leadership, the Doctorate of Education program for post-secondary education and private sector leadership concentration and the Community College Leadership Graduate Certificate program, which began last year.

Rhoda, who is now director of ETSU’s new Center for Community College Leadership, said these programs will specifically aim to help promote leadership skills in community colleges, which he said are some of the most important institutions in our society, providing affordable education to many across the nation.

Rhoda said the programs, which are now being offered at in-state tuition rates, emphasize a multi-disciplinary approach to post-secondary education. This is something Rhoda believes is particularly important for bolstering the quality of education students receive at community colleges across the state.

“These courses are about various aspects of community college operations and how they compare to universities and other institutions,” Rhoda said. “It's about student access and student success, but some of these courses bring it down to being at a community college.

Course development is a big part of what is expected at community colleges and technical schools,” Rhoda added.

For more information on these programs, visit www.etsu.edu/coe.