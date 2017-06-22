Johnson City Schools cancels this year's Back to School Bash

The four-hour event, which was to be held at East Tennessee State University’s minidome, was last successfully held in 2015 using tobacco settlement funds from the Health Department. According to Debra Bentley, director of instruction and communication for Johnson City Schools, those funds were not available the past two years.

This lack of funding left the school system to work with Good Samaritan Ministries and other members of the community who hoped to pull together enough people to donate 1,500 backpacks and other supplies.

Despite their efforts to get the word out in February, the district could not reach its goals.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel because we weren’t able to secure the funds and resources we needed,” Bentley said.

Bentley said agencies simply aren’t always able to allocate what’s needed, but she believes the individual schools themselves can still provide for the district’s students.

In other words, it’s time for Plan B.

“We feel that our students will be taken care of, so we will be working with individual schools to make sure the students have what they need,” Bentley said.

Though the programs to provide for students will be scaled-down to work with each individual school to help provide supplies, Bentley said the school system will still work to reintroduce the Back to School Bash next school year, hoping to find new ways to get the funding and resources needed.

“We are looking into reinventing the Back to School Bash for next school year,” Bentley said. “We’ll go back to the table, but we’ll start earlier next year so we can secure and reconnect with the kid-friendly agencies in the area.”

School Health Coordinator Beth Cox said in February that the funding problems happened last year as well, citing that budgets are constantly changing. She said this is something that can often cause difficulties.

“Budgets change every year,” Cox said. “We just had some major sponsors in the past that, because of changes in budget, we couldn’t get the funding we had in the past.”

“It could just be that these agencies funding levels are not at a level to support it this year,” Bentley added. “They were just not able to work it in this year.”

At the most recent Back to School Bash, the school system was able to provide more than a thousand free backpacks and school to students in need, and the community-wide event also featured games and family-friendly activities for over 500 students.

In addition to the supplies and activities at the Back to School Bash, the event also gave students and parents access to health services to start the year.

“Some of the things we do is the health department does BMI, blood pressure, we had school physicals set up for them last time. We’re talking vision, maybe haircuts ... the whole purpose of this event is for the child to be ready and excited about the first day of school ... also for the family to feel good about sending their child to school and what’s available to them if they need it,” Cox said in February.

Despite the problems the district has faced, Bentley is optimistic the community can still find a way to make sure students get essential school supplies.

“Any time we can provide an opportunity for our students who do live in circumstances that don’t always allow them to have all the appropriate school supplies, that’s something we love to do,” she said. “We are very blessed with different churches and civic clubs that help provide things.

“We’re still very confident that no student will start the school year without the supplies they need.”