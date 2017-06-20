Bids for Boones Creek K-8 project come in with money to spare

Architect Tony Street and project manager Tommy Burleson had some good news for the board — bids came back below the guaranteed maximum price for the project.

When the budget was approved by the County Commission’s Budget and Finance committees, the price for the school was set at $25.3 million. Board Chairman Jack Leonard said he was happy with the bids from BurWil Construction, which came in at about $25.1, about $179,000 under the $25.3 maximum.

Street and Burleson recommended moving forward with the bid and putting the extra $179,000 into the board’s contingency fund, a motion which the board approved.

“We’re really excited, we’re looking forward to getting the approval from everyone, moving forward and getting to the groundbreaking,” Leonard said.

Next, the project will go to the Budget Committee meeting Wednesday morning for approval, then on to the full County Commission on Monday.

