Carter School Board hears lots of good news

During his report to the board, Director of Schools Kevin Ward said the total value of the scholarships won by graduating seniors this year was $5,775,852. The biggest share of the scholarships was earned by Happy Valley students, who were awarded $3.3 million in scholarships. Hampton students earned $1,137,800. Unaka students received $762,452. Cloudland students received $575,600.

Ward said the school system's new work-ethic diploma program got off to a good start, with 91 work-ethic diplomas already awarded. That includes 50 from Unaka, 30 from Hampton, six from Happy Valley and five from Cloudland.

There were also good numbers for the technology foundation class taught by the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. This is a required class for students attending TCAT Elizabethton, but it can be taken online by Carter County seniors planning to enroll at TCAT next year.

A total of 43 students have enrolled in the course. Unaka has the most with 24 students. Hampton is second with 8 enrollees. Happy Valley has six students and Cloudland has five students signed up.

Mickey Taylor, career and technical education supervisor, also had good news and good numbers. He said nine students from Hampton will be going to the national SkillsUSA competition in Louisville, Ky., this summer. Another Hampton student is going to Orlando, Florida, for the Technology Student Association national competition held the same week.

Even better, Taylor said six of the students going to Kentucky will have a lot of their expenses paid, thanks to scholarships awarded by television personality Mike Rowe, star of "Dirty Jobs."

Ward was pleased with the news and said "this is another example of the outstanding work being done by (technology teacher) Mr. Daniel Arnett and his students."

Following the board meeting, Arnett told the Johnson City Press that some of the students going to Louisville were not eligible to receive Rowe scholarships because they had received them when they competed in the national competition last year, and the scholarships can only be awarded to students making their first trip to a national competition.

Arnett said the students going to Louisville are Allison Arrington, Austin Bowling, Darryl Hitechew, Dakota Pierce and D.J. Oliver competing in the Quiz Bowl; Ian Kelly in architectural drawing; Harley Hill in dental assisting; and Philip Arrington and Zack Oliver in additive manufacturing. Ryan Kelly will be competing in the Technology Student Association national competition in Orlando for three-dimensional engineering.

Ward told the board that "Carter County Schools will welcome students from the city of Elizabethton where space is available." He said the students could attend tuition-free. "We want to open our schools and successful programs to all who are interested."

In other matters, the school board approved the results of a June 3 auction in which a 7-acre lot adjacent to the Watauga Industrial Park was sold. The lot was divided into three sections. The board will receive a total of $205,000 after fees and expenses are deducted.

The board also approved a bid by Preston Construction to build a ramp from the parking lot in front of the Unaka vocational building to the football stadium and continuing to the track and baseball field. The ramp will bring those fields into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The total cost of the bid and architect fees is $359,900.