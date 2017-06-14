Meal plan costs to increase at ETSU

The increases will affect all three of the university’s main meal plans, silver ($1,718), gold ($1,820) and platinum ($2,025), according to the university’s website.

ETSU and Sodexo, the university’s new food service provider, uses the yearly Regional Food-Away-From-Home Consumer Price Index as an impartial third party means of evaluating whether food prices should increase or decrease in a given year, a requirement in the university’s contract with Sodexo.

“Using this third party metric, CPI, is a common practice, and that’s how our contract is set up,” Samuel Mayhew, vice president of student services and the university center, said. Mayhew is also the dining liaison with Sodexo for operations.

Mayhew said pricing for meal plans can change on a yearly basis depending on shifts in the CPI.

The index is also one factor used to gauge prices for fast food places in the D.P. Culp University Center and other locations, including Quiznos, Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A, but the costs at other locations in the region are also considered.

Last year, Sodexo maintained the same pricing for those operations, but at this point, Mayhew said it’s still too early to tell whether there will be an increase in prices at those locations this year.

In addition to the food options in the Culp Center, ETSU is also home to a Subway, an Einstein Bros. Bagels and a Freshens in the Basler Center for Physical Activity among others.

Next year, first-year and second-year students living on campus will be automatically enrolled in a silver dining plan, and the university plans to have all students living on campus, excluding Buc Ridge, on mandatory meal plans over the next few years.

Sodexo replaced ETSU’s former food service provider, Aramark, in 2016.

The university decided to terminate its contract with Aramark three years early so the new food service provider would have the opportunity to provide input on the upcoming $41 million renovation to the Culp Center.

Aramark resubmitted an application but Sodexo was chosen by administrators.

ETSU officials hope that automatically enrolling students in meal plans will encourage engagement and involvement on campus.

Significant enhancements to the Culp Center’s third floor cafeteria will be part of the upcoming construction project. Retail options will move to the first floor, and the cafeteria will remain on the third floor.

Sodexo did not respond to a request for comment.

