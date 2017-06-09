ETSU auditors: Former tennis coach forged receipts for meals, racquet stringing

ETSU Board of Trustees member David Golden, head of the body’s Audit Committee, said the hall-of-famer coach was engaged in a “fairly sophisticated” scheme to falsify student-athletes’ signatures on meal expenditure forms and print phony receipts for restringing tennis racquets to be reimbursed for the costs.

Tracing suspect transactions as far back as 2010, the university’s audit team estimated $85,674.61 in questionable expenses related to meal expenses, racquet stringing, registration fees and other expenditures. Auditors also tallied $20,747.63 in unreported annual leave they called into question.

Zaatini resigned on March 16, with a written promise to pay $31,293 to the university, but not admitting malfeasance.

