That’s what Washington County Board of Education members are hoping as they kicked the school system’s fiscal year 2018 budget to the back to the Washington County Commission’s Budget Committee meeting on Thursday.

At a called meeting, board members considered and passed a third budget on to the Budget Committee. The board was tasked with reducing the amount of reserve funds allocated from the school system’s finances. The budget submitted Thursday allocates about $300,000 less than the previous budget.

The state requires that the system’s fund balance, which is kind of like a savings account for emergencies, have at least $2 million in it. Washington County currently has about $5 million in its reserve fund. Early budget proposals had the school system drawing $2 million from the fund to balance the budget.

Cutting some positions throughout the county schools brought that number down to $1.5 million, and after the Budget Committee rejected the budget last month, Director of Finance Brad Hale and Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton whittled that number down to $1.29 million for this budget, which would leave about $3.7 million in the reserve fund.

“We're dialing that in a little tighter with a goal of ideally getting it to where we're fully balanced and not pulling from the fund balance next budget year as a goal,” Hale said.

Some new tax revenue helped close that gap by about $240,000, and other tweaks and reductions helped trim the $66 million budget to meet the requirements that the Budget Committee set last month. That, plus cutting some positions through attrition, has left what Chairman Jack Leonard called a “lean” budget to send back to the county.

“I just think we have a very lean budget where we’re meeting our needs, we’ve had to make some cuts, a lot of those were people who resigned or didn’t renew,” Leonard said. “Overall I think we’ve gotten a really good budget with Mrs. Halliburton.”

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.