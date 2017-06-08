ETSU Board of Trustees to vote on 3.97% tuition increase

Among the issues to be decided will be a proposed tuition increase, proposed faculty pay raises and a renewed agreement with Mountain States Health Alliance.

Here is what will be at stake for incoming students, faculty members and the community.

• Tuition Increase

For at least the last five years, ETSU has raised its tuition due to inflation and the rising costs of providing higher education.

The 2017-2018 school year at ETSU will be no different, although the increase may not be as significant as some previous years.

The Finance and Administration Committee has proposed the Board of Trustees increase mandatory fees by 3.97 percent, which is within the Tennessee Higher Education Committee’s binding tuition cap of 4 percent.

B.J. King, ETSU’s Acting Chief Financial Officer, said this proposed increase will actually be one of the lowest in 25 years.

In the last five years, ETSU’s increase has been 3.2 percent in 2016-2017; 4.3 percent in 2015-2016; 5.9 percent in 2014-2015; 7.8 percent in 2013-2014; and 7.2 percent in 2012-2013.

Staff also recommended a 2 percent fee increase for the Quillen College of Medicine and a 3 percent increase for the Gatton College of Pharmacy.

Various non-mandatory fee increases, which do not affect every student, are also being proposed. These include the fees that students pay for specific classes, such as lab fees and material fees.

ETSU’s 2016-2017 maintenance and mandatory fee of $8,599 was the fourth most expensive in the state, behind the University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s $12,668, the University of Memphis’ $9,497 and the University of Tennessee at Martin’s $8,793.

• Salary Increase

Utilizing Gov. Bill Haslam’s 3 percent budget appropriation for salary pools, the Finance and Administration Committee has recommended the Board of Trustees approve a 2 percent raise across the board, and distribute the remaining 1 percent according to the university’s salary equity plan.

The 2 percent increase will have a $500 minimum, while the 1 percent equity increase will have a $3,000 maximum.

ETSU’s equity pay plan provides salary adjustments based on job market factors and differs by department.

The appropriation in Haslam’s budget dedicated to the employee raise is only 60 percent of the $3.3 million needed to actually implement the raises. Therefore, about $1.32 million of the salary increase will be funded through student fees.

For the past two years, ETSU has given 2 percent raises, with a $500 minimum, across the board.

Employees with annual performance evaluations that are either unsatisfactory or performance far below expectations will not be eligible for the salary increases.

• Mountain States Health Alliance Agreement

For more than 60 years, ETSU’s health programs offered through the Academic Health Sciences Center have been affiliated with hospitals now within Mountain States Health Alliance, according to the agenda report.

In recent years, as Mountain States becomes more complex, especially with talk of a proposed merger with Wellmont Health System heating up, the university is proposing that all existing agreements and contracts with the health system be brought together under one Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU.

“Over the past six months, a small writing group with representatives from both Mountain States and ETSU have completed the initial development of the MOU that outlines the infrastructure, standing rules and opportunities for collaboration going forward,” the agenda stated.

Once the MOU between ETSU and Mountain States is completed, the Academic Health Sciences Center will then begin the process of creating an umbrella agreement with Wellmont, also a clinical affiliate, and/or Ballad Health System, if the merger is approved.

