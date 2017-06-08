Controversial Northeast State president calls it quits

The following is the letter she penned to the Tennessee Board of Regents, Gov. Bill Haslam and other state officials:

I have reflected and analyzed on many occasions these last few months and as objectively as possible, on the best solutions for the situation at Northeast State. The decision to announce my retirement effective June 30, 2017, seems to be in the best interest for the College in moving forward. This has been a very difficult decision given the good things going on in Tennessee and at NeState. While TBR and faculty, staff, students, and the community have provided great support and guidance, it is the right time of year, the right time for me personally and professionally, and the right time in circumstance for my retirement. I continue to draw on my Appalachian upbringing that doing the right thing in good times or in challenging times is the ultimate level of leadership.

I am honored and count it a privilege to have worked for the Tennessee Board of Regents and to serve this great state of Tennessee, the great region of Northeast Tennessee and the great faculty, staff, students and community. I am very proud of all the accomplishments we have achieved over these last eight years only with the help of all the individuals who serve this great College, and especially my Cabinet. The outstanding leadership of Governor Haslam in taking Tennessee higher education systems to one of the best in the country and now with Chancellor Tydings leading the way at TBR amid many changes, I think TBR is poised and ready for continued excellence and a model to follow.

I will continue to assist in any way possible to make for a smooth transition.

Thanks to all for the opportunity to work for such a great system and great leaders.



Gilliam’s letter was emailed to Northeast State faculty and staff members.

