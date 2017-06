Barnett began as a high school math teacher in Carter County Schools and joined the math department at Science Hill High School in 1998. He has served as an assistant vice principal at Science Hill since 2003.

Barnett will begin his tenure as principal on July 1.

Riden-Bacon will serve as the assistant principal for alternative learning. The 10-year principal announced her resignation last month, citing a desire to spend more time with her family.